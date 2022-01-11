Army Public School Recruitment 2022 for PRT, TGT, and Non Teaching Posts

Army Public School Recruitment 2022 Notification for PRT, TGT, and Non Teaching Posts Available: Check Last Date, Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process and Other Details.

Army Public School Recrutiment 2022: Army Public School, Bathinda, Punjab has published a notification for recruitment to the post of PRT, TGT, UDC, LDC, Admin Supervisor, Assistant Librarian, Science Lab Attendant, and Computer Lab Technician on its website - apsbathinda.org. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for APS Recruitment 2022 offline on or before 23 January 2022.

Important Dates

Last Date of Submitting Offline Application - 23 January 2022

APS Vacancy Details

PRT (All Subjects)

PRT(Computer)

PRT(Art & Craft)

PRT(Music)

TGT - English, Maths, Science, Social Science, Hindi, Sanskrit

UDC

LDC

Admin Supervisor

Assistant Librarian

Science Lab Attendant

Computer Lab Technician

Eligibility Criteria for Army Public School Teaching and Non Teaching Posts

Educational Qualification:

PRT - Graduate with 02 years Diploma in Elementary Education(D.E.Ed)/B.Ed with minimum 50% marks in each. Should have qualified in Part A of the Screening Exam. Should be in possession of valid score card. The candidate who has qualified as B.Ed and not D.E.Ed would have to undergo a six-month bridge course in elementary education from an institution recognized by the NCTE within the period of probation (two years). CTET/TET qualified with 60% marks.

PRT(Computer) B Tech in Cmptr Sc/B.Sc in Computer Science with one year Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science from University or Recognised Institution.

PRT(Yoga) Post Graduation in Yoga/Diploma in Yoga.

TGT - Graduate (with the subject in which employment is sought), B.Ed and equivilant with minimum 50% marks in each. In case the candidate has not got 50% marks in graduation but has obtained 50% or more marks in Post graduation in the subject, the candidate shall be valid. (ii) CTET/TET qualified with 60% marks (iii) Should have passed Online Screening Exam conducted by AWES and should be in possession of a valid Scorecard. (iv) Good communication skills in English is mandatory

UDC - B.Com or fifteen years of service as a clerk (for ExServicemen). Computer literate (MS Office, Tally etc.). Computer Savvy (12000 key depressions per hour). Knowledge of software applications used by School. 5 years experience as a clerk or an account clerk in a reputed organization; preferably a school

LDC - Graduate or ten yrs of service as a clerk (for Ex-serviceman) computer literate. Knowledge of Computer MS Office (Speed 12000 keys depression per hour)

Admin Supervisor - Retired NCO/equivalent under 55 years of age at the time of appt. Capable of handling the administrative work/matter and MES related works of the school.

Assistant Librarian - B.Lib. Science or Graduate with diploma in Library Science from a recognized institute and computer literate. Experienced candidates will be preferred

Science Lab Attendant - 10+ 2 with Science and computer literate

Computer Lab Technician - Minimum 10+2 with one year Diploma in Computer Science and knowledge of Hardware, Peripheral and Networking.

Age Limit:

Fresh candidates - 40 years are eligible to apply.

Experienced candidates - 40 to 57 years

UDC - 55 years

Selection Process for Army Public School Teaching and Non Teaching Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of the interview

How to Apply for APS Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can send their Application Form along with all testimonials/certificates and a demand draft of Rs. 100/- in favor of “Principal APS Bathinda” to the school office or sent through Registered Post, on or before 26 Jan 2022. Application forms are available at the school office on all working days during office hours from 9 AM to 2 PM for the above posts. The same can also be downloaded from the school website: www.apsbathinda.org (http://apsbathinda.org/recruitment[1].html).

Army Public School Bathinda Notification Download