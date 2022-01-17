Army Public School UP Recruitment 2022 for Teaching and Non Teaching Posts

Army Public School (APS), Prayagraj/Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh (UP) is hiring TGT, PRT, Librarian, Music Teacher, Physical & Health Education, Art & Craft Teacher, Computer Lab Technician and LDC. Details Here.

Army Public School UP Recruitment 2022: Army Public School (APS), Prayagraj/Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh (UP) has published a notification for the recruitment of TGT, PRT, Librarian, Music Teacher, Physical & Health Education, Art & Craft Teacher, Computer Lab Technician and LDC on its website - apsoldcanttald.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for APS Recruitment 2022 through offline mode on or before 05 February 2022.

Important Dates

Last Date of Offline Application - 05 February 2022

Army Public School UP Vacancy Details

TGT - Mathematics, English, Science, Social Science

PRT

Librarian

Music Teacher

Physical & Health Education

Art & Craft Teacher

Computer Lab Technician

LDC

Eligibility Criteria for Army Public School UP Teaching and Non Teaching Posts

Educational Qualification:

TGT - Graduate in the relevant subject with B.Ed with minimum 50% marks in each, AWES (CSB) Score Card and cleared CTET/TET.

PRT - Graduate with 2 yrs Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EI.Ed) / B.Ed with minimum 50% marks in each, AWES (CSB) Score Card and cleared CTET/TET (Primary Level)

Librarian - B.Lib. Science or Graduate with diploma in Library Science from a recognized institute and computer literate with minimum three years experience.

Music Teacher - Graduate in/with Music from a recognized University or Higher Sec/Sr Sec with Sangeet Visharad/ Sangeet Prabhakar/ Sangeet Ratna/Sangeet Bhaskar

Physical & Health Education - Graduate in Physical Education or B.P.Ed or D.P.Ed.

Art & Craft Teacher - Graduate with Drawing and Painting/Art/ Fine Art with minimum two years full time diploma from a recognized Institute

Computer Lab Technician - Minimum 10+2, 01 Year Diploma in Computer Science. Knowledge of Hardware peripheral & Networking.

LDC - Graduate or ten years of service as clerk (for Ex-serviceman). Computer Literate, Knowledge of Computer MS Office (Speed 12000 key depression per hour) and Basic knowledge of Accounting.

Age:

Fresh Candidates – Below 40 years

Experience Candidates – Below 57 years

How to Apply for Army Public School Allahabad Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can download the application form through website www.awesindia.com or http://www.apsoldcanttald.in/ and submit it along with a photocopy of all testimonials (Academic & Experience) and Demand Draft of Rs 100/- drawn in favour of Army Public School Old Cantt, Allahabad.

Army Public School UP Notification