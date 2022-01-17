Army Public School UP Recruitment 2022 for Teaching and Non Teaching Posts

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Created On: Jan 17, 2022 21:42 IST
Army Public School UP Recruitment 2022
Army Public School UP Recruitment 2022: Army Public School (APS), Prayagraj/Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh (UP) has published a notification for the recruitment of TGT, PRT, Librarian, Music Teacher, Physical & Health Education, Art & Craft Teacher, Computer Lab Technician and LDC on its website - apsoldcanttald.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for APS Recruitment 2022 through offline mode on or before 05 February 2022.

Important Dates

Last Date of Offline Application - 05 February 2022

Army Public School UP Vacancy Details

  • TGT - Mathematics, English, Science, Social Science
  • PRT
  • Librarian
  • Music Teacher
  • Physical & Health Education
  • Art & Craft Teacher
  • Computer Lab Technician
  • LDC

Eligibility Criteria for Army Public School UP Teaching and Non Teaching Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • TGT - Graduate in the relevant subject with B.Ed with minimum 50% marks in each, AWES (CSB) Score Card and cleared CTET/TET.
  • PRT - Graduate with 2 yrs Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EI.Ed) / B.Ed with minimum 50% marks in each, AWES (CSB) Score Card and cleared CTET/TET (Primary Level)
  • Librarian  - B.Lib. Science or Graduate with diploma in Library Science from a recognized institute and computer literate with minimum three years experience.
  • Music Teacher - Graduate in/with Music from a recognized University or Higher Sec/Sr Sec with Sangeet Visharad/ Sangeet Prabhakar/ Sangeet Ratna/Sangeet Bhaskar
  • Physical & Health Education - Graduate in Physical Education or B.P.Ed or D.P.Ed.
  • Art & Craft Teacher - Graduate with Drawing and Painting/Art/ Fine Art with minimum two years full time diploma from a recognized Institute
  • Computer Lab Technician - Minimum 10+2, 01 Year Diploma in Computer Science. Knowledge of Hardware peripheral & Networking.
  • LDC - Graduate or ten years of service as clerk (for Ex-serviceman). Computer Literate, Knowledge of Computer MS Office (Speed 12000 key depression per hour) and Basic knowledge of Accounting.
  • Age:
  • Fresh Candidates – Below 40 years
  • Experience Candidates – Below 57 years

How to Apply for Army Public School Allahabad Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can download the application form through website www.awesindia.com or http://www.apsoldcanttald.in/ and submit it along with a photocopy of all testimonials (Academic & Experience) and Demand Draft of Rs 100/- drawn in favour of Army Public School Old Cantt, Allahabad.

Army Public School UP Notification

 

 

