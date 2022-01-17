Army Public School UP Recruitment 2022 for Teaching and Non Teaching Posts

Army Public School UP Recruitment 2022: Army Public School (APS), Prayagraj/Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh (UP) has published a notification for the recruitment of TGT, PRT, Librarian, Music Teacher, Physical & Health Education, Art & Craft Teacher, Computer Lab Technician and LDC on its website - apsoldcanttald.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for APS Recruitment 2022 through offline mode on or before 05 February 2022.
Also See:
AWES Army Public School PRT/TGT/PGT Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for OST for 8700 Posts @awesindia.com
Important Dates
Last Date of Offline Application - 05 February 2022
Army Public School UP Vacancy Details
- TGT - Mathematics, English, Science, Social Science
- PRT
- Librarian
- Music Teacher
- Physical & Health Education
- Art & Craft Teacher
- Computer Lab Technician
- LDC
Eligibility Criteria for Army Public School UP Teaching and Non Teaching Posts
Educational Qualification:
- TGT - Graduate in the relevant subject with B.Ed with minimum 50% marks in each, AWES (CSB) Score Card and cleared CTET/TET.
- PRT - Graduate with 2 yrs Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EI.Ed) / B.Ed with minimum 50% marks in each, AWES (CSB) Score Card and cleared CTET/TET (Primary Level)
- Librarian - B.Lib. Science or Graduate with diploma in Library Science from a recognized institute and computer literate with minimum three years experience.
- Music Teacher - Graduate in/with Music from a recognized University or Higher Sec/Sr Sec with Sangeet Visharad/ Sangeet Prabhakar/ Sangeet Ratna/Sangeet Bhaskar
- Physical & Health Education - Graduate in Physical Education or B.P.Ed or D.P.Ed.
- Art & Craft Teacher - Graduate with Drawing and Painting/Art/ Fine Art with minimum two years full time diploma from a recognized Institute
- Computer Lab Technician - Minimum 10+2, 01 Year Diploma in Computer Science. Knowledge of Hardware peripheral & Networking.
- LDC - Graduate or ten years of service as clerk (for Ex-serviceman). Computer Literate, Knowledge of Computer MS Office (Speed 12000 key depression per hour) and Basic knowledge of Accounting.
- Age:
- Fresh Candidates – Below 40 years
- Experience Candidates – Below 57 years
How to Apply for Army Public School Allahabad Recruitment 2022 ?
Candidates can download the application form through website www.awesindia.com or http://www.apsoldcanttald.in/ and submit it along with a photocopy of all testimonials (Academic & Experience) and Demand Draft of Rs 100/- drawn in favour of Army Public School Old Cantt, Allahabad.
Army Public School UP Notification