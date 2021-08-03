OPSC Recruitment 2021 for 1586 MO (Medical Officer) Posts, Apply Online @opsc.gov.in from 7 Aug

OPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (MO) Assistant Surgeon on opsc.gov.in. More than 1500 vacancies are available in Group A (Junior Branch)of Odisha Medical and Health Services Cadre for SC and ST Category under Family and Health Department.

OPSC MO Online Application Link will be available from 07 August 2021. Eligible candidates can register OPSC MO Recruitment 2021 on or before 21 August 2021 on through OPSC official website www.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC MO Notification Download

OPSC MO Website

Notification Details

Advertisement No. : 11 of 2021-22

Important Dates

Opening Date of Registration : 07 August 2021 Last Date of Registration : 21 August 2021

OPSC Vacancy Details

Medical Officer Assistant Surgeon - 1586 Posts

SC - 585 ST - 1001

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC MO Posts

MBBS or equivalent degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognized by MCI Valid Registration Certificate under the Odisha Medical Registration Act

OPSC MO Age Limit:

21-37 Years

Selection Criteria for OPSC MO Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of written test only. There will 200 questions of 200 marks related to MCI Syllabus for MBBS.

How to Apply for OPSC MO Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the OPSC’s Website www.opsconline.gov.in from 07 August to 21 August 2021.