OPSC OCS Main 2020 Exam Postponed due to Bharat Bandh on Dec 08 @opsc.gov.in, Check New Schedule

OPSC OCS Main 2020 Exam Postponed: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has postponed the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Main written examination on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear in the OCS Main exam can check the postponement notice of mains exam available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), commission has decided to postponed the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Main written examination due to Bharat Bandh call on 08 December 2020.

The notification further says," In view of nationwide strike "Bharat Bandh" called on 08 December 2020 and taking in to cognizance of the difficulties to be faced by the c candidates in approaching the Examinations Centres, the OCS-2019 Main Examination ( GS I and GS II) scheduled to be held on the aforesaid date is hereby postponed and the same examination will be conducted on 02 January 2020 at the same venue and same time. No separate admission certificate would be issued for the above examination."

It is noted that Odisha Civil Service Mains Exam 2019-20 was to commence from 07 December 2020 onwards. Now candidates should note that commission will conduct the OCS-2019 Main Examination on 02 January 2021 at the same venue as declared earlier on the commission website. Candidates can check the notice on the official website of Commission. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

