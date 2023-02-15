OPSC OCS 2021 Mains Admit Card OUT: Check here how to download Hall Ticket

Odisha PSC has released the admit card for the Odisha Civil Services Mains Exam 2021. Download link here

OPSC OCS 2021 Mains Admit Card OUT: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Admit Card/Hall Ticket for the Odisha Civil Services Mains Exam 2021 on its official website at- https://www.opsc.gov.in/ . Candidates who qualified the Prelims exam and are now set to appear for the Mains Exam can download their Admit cards from the official website. The OPSC OCS 2021 Mains Exam will be conducted from 21 February 2023 to 13 March 2023.

Candidates can download the Admit card from the steps given below

How to Download : OPSC OCS 2021 Mains Admit Card

Step 1: Visit to the official website of OPSC at -https://www.opsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the What's New section on the Home page.

Step 3: Click on the link titled- "Download Admission Certificate & Instruction to Candidates for the Mains Written Exam 2021”

Step 4: On the page opened fill details like PPSAN No. and Date of Birth and download admit card.

Step 5: Download and save the OPSC OCS Mains Admit Card 2021 for future reference.

Candidates must check all the details on the hall ticket carefully.

Candidates can also download the Admit Card from the direct link given below

Direct Link to Download the OPSC OCS 2021 Mains Hall Ticket

OPSC OCS Mains 2021: No. of Vacancies

This year there are a total of 433 vacancies for different categories of vacancies like Odisha Administrative Service, Odisha Police Service, Odisha Labour Service etc

OPSC OCS Mains 2021: Written Exam Date

The date for OPSC OCS Mains 2021 Written Exam is 21 February 2023 to 13 March 2023.

Earlier the commission was about to conduct the Odisha Civil Services Mains Examination 2021 from 19 February to 12 March 2023, notification regarding which was released earlier on the OPSC official website but now the Commission has released revised schedule for the Mains Exam.