OPSC OCS Prelims Exam Schedule 2021 (Released) at opsc.gov.in, Download Odisha Civil Service Exam Programme

The OPSC OCS Prelims Schedule 2022 has released the detail exam programme for the Odisha Civil Services, 2021 on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

OPSC OCS Prelims Exam Schedule 2021 : The OPSC OCS Prelims Schedule 2022 has released the detail exam programme for the Odisha Civil Services, 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have to appear in the Odisha Civil Services Prelims exam scheduled on 16 October 2022 (Sunday) can download the detail exam programme from the official website-opsc.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the Odisha Civil Services 2021 prelims exam on 16 October 2022 in two sittings. Candidates should note that Odisha Civil Services 2021 exam will be conducted in five zones of the states including Balasore, Berhapur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur.

Paper I for General Studies will be conducted from 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 P.M. in which there will be total 100 objective type questions with multiple choice answers. Exam for General Studies Paper II will be held from 1.30 P.M. to 3.30 P.M. and there will be 80 Number of objective questions with multiple choice answers.

You can download the OPSC OCS Prelims Exam Schedule 2021 from the official website of OPSC after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: OPSC OCS Prelims Exam Schedule 2021