OPSC Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 Notification: Apply Online from 10 January onwards @opsc.gov.in

OPSC Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Civil Service Exam 2021. Those who are willing to apply for the said exam can submit applications from 10 January to 9 February 2022. Candidates can check the vacancy details, complete eligibility criteria, online application link, and other details below.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 10 January 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 9 February 2022
OPSC Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 Vacancy Details:
|Odisha Civil Services Exam 2021
|Group-A
|Post Name
|Total
|Odisha Administrative Service, Group A
|50
|Odisha Police Service, Group A
|97
|Odisha Finance Service, Group A
|06
|Group-B
|Odisha Cooperative Service, Group B
|02
|Odisha Labour Service, Group B
|150
|Odisha Revenue Service, Group B
|40
|Odisha Employment Service, Group B
|10
|Odisha Welfare Service, Group B
|42
|Odisha Taxation & Accounts Service, Group B
|08
OPSC Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
The candidate must hold a graduation degree from a recognized University.
OPSC Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 Age Limit
21 to 32 years
OPSC Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done in the above stages.
- Prelims
- Mains
- Personality Test or Interview.
OPSC Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 Salary
|Group-A
|Post Name
|Salary
|Odisha Administrative Service, Group A
|Rs. 56, 100/- in Level 12 Cell in the Pay Matrix Under Rule - 3 of ORSP Rules, 2017
|Odisha Police Service, Group A
|Rs. 56, 100/- in Level 12 Cell in the Pay Matrix Under Rule - 3 of ORSP Rules, 2017
|Odisha Finance Service, Group A
|Rs. 56, 100/- in Level 12 Cell in the Pay Matrix Under Rule - 3 of ORSP Rules, 2017
|Group-B
|Odisha Cooperative Service, Group B
|Rs. 44, 900/- in Level 10 Cell in the Pay Matrix Under Rule - 3 of ORSP Rules, 2017
|Odisha Labour Service, Group B
|Rs. 44, 900/- in Level 10 Cell in the Pay Matrix Under Rule - 3 of ORSP Rules, 2017
|Odisha Revenue Service, Group B
|Rs. 44, 900/- in Level 10 Cell in the Pay Matrix Under Rule - 3 of ORSP Rules, 2017
|Odisha Employment Service, Group B
|Rs. 44, 900/- in Level 10 Cell in the Pay Matrix Under Rule - 3 of ORSP Rules, 2017
|Odisha Welfare Service, Group B
|Rs. 44, 900/- in Level 10 Cell in the Pay Matrix Under Rule - 3 of ORSP Rules, 2017
|Odisha Taxation & Accounts Service, Group B
|Rs. 44, 900/- in Level 10 Cell in the Pay Matrix Under Rule - 3 of ORSP Rules, 2017
How to apply for OPSC Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021?
Interested candidates can apply online from 10 January 2022 to 9 February 2022. After submission of the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.