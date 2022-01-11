JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

OPSC Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 Notification: Apply Online from 10 January onwards @opsc.gov.in

OPSC Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 Notification has been released by Odisha Public Service Commission on opsc.gov.in. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: Jan 11, 2022 12:15 IST
OPSC Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Civil Service Exam 2021. Those who are willing to apply for the said exam can submit applications from 10 January to 9 February 2022. Candidates can check the vacancy details, complete eligibility criteria, online application link, and other details below.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 10 January 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 9 February 2022

OPSC Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 Vacancy Details:

Odisha Civil Services Exam 2021
Group-A
Post Name Total
Odisha Administrative Service, Group A 50
Odisha Police Service, Group A 97
Odisha Finance Service, Group A 06
Group-B
Odisha Cooperative Service, Group B 02
Odisha Labour Service, Group B 150
Odisha Revenue Service, Group B 40
Odisha Employment Service, Group B 10
Odisha Welfare Service, Group B 42
Odisha Taxation & Accounts Service, Group B 08

OPSC Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: 

The candidate must hold a graduation degree from a recognized University. 

OPSC Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 Age Limit 

21 to 32 years

OPSC Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done in the above stages.

  1. Prelims
  2. Mains 
  3. Personality Test or Interview. 

OPSC Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 Salary

Group-A
Post Name Salary
Odisha Administrative Service, Group A Rs. 56, 100/- in Level  12 Cell in the Pay Matrix Under Rule - 3 of ORSP Rules, 2017
Odisha Police Service, Group A Rs. 56, 100/- in Level  12 Cell in the Pay Matrix Under Rule - 3 of ORSP Rules, 2017
Odisha Finance Service, Group A Rs. 56, 100/- in Level  12 Cell in the Pay Matrix Under Rule - 3 of ORSP Rules, 2017
Group-B
Odisha Cooperative Service, Group B Rs. 44, 900/- in Level  10 Cell in the Pay Matrix Under Rule - 3 of ORSP Rules, 2017
Odisha Labour Service, Group B Rs. 44, 900/- in Level  10 Cell in the Pay Matrix Under Rule - 3 of ORSP Rules, 2017
Odisha Revenue Service, Group B Rs. 44, 900/- in Level  10 Cell in the Pay Matrix Under Rule - 3 of ORSP Rules, 2017
Odisha Employment Service, Group B Rs. 44, 900/- in Level  10 Cell in the Pay Matrix Under Rule - 3 of ORSP Rules, 2017
Odisha Welfare Service, Group B Rs. 44, 900/- in Level  10 Cell in the Pay Matrix Under Rule - 3 of ORSP Rules, 2017
Odisha Taxation & Accounts Service, Group B Rs. 44, 900/- in Level  10 Cell in the Pay Matrix Under Rule - 3 of ORSP Rules, 2017

How to apply for OPSC Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online from 10 January 2022 to 9 February 2022. After submission of the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference. 

OPSC Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 Application Fee - Rs. 500/- 

