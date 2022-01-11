OPSC Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 Notification: Apply Online from 10 January onwards @opsc.gov.in

OPSC Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 Notification has been released by Odisha Public Service Commission on opsc.gov.in. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

OPSC Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Civil Service Exam 2021. Those who are willing to apply for the said exam can submit applications from 10 January to 9 February 2022. Candidates can check the vacancy details, complete eligibility criteria, online application link, and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 10 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 9 February 2022

OPSC Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 Vacancy Details:

Odisha Civil Services Exam 2021 Group-A Post Name Total Odisha Administrative Service, Group A 50 Odisha Police Service, Group A 97 Odisha Finance Service, Group A 06 Group-B Odisha Cooperative Service, Group B 02 Odisha Labour Service, Group B 150 Odisha Revenue Service, Group B 40 Odisha Employment Service, Group B 10 Odisha Welfare Service, Group B 42 Odisha Taxation & Accounts Service, Group B 08

OPSC Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must hold a graduation degree from a recognized University.

OPSC Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 Age Limit

21 to 32 years

OPSC Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done in the above stages.

Prelims Mains Personality Test or Interview.

OPSC Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 Salary

Group-A Post Name Salary Odisha Administrative Service, Group A Rs. 56, 100/- in Level 12 Cell in the Pay Matrix Under Rule - 3 of ORSP Rules, 2017 Odisha Police Service, Group A Rs. 56, 100/- in Level 12 Cell in the Pay Matrix Under Rule - 3 of ORSP Rules, 2017 Odisha Finance Service, Group A Rs. 56, 100/- in Level 12 Cell in the Pay Matrix Under Rule - 3 of ORSP Rules, 2017 Group-B Odisha Cooperative Service, Group B Rs. 44, 900/- in Level 10 Cell in the Pay Matrix Under Rule - 3 of ORSP Rules, 2017 Odisha Labour Service, Group B Rs. 44, 900/- in Level 10 Cell in the Pay Matrix Under Rule - 3 of ORSP Rules, 2017 Odisha Revenue Service, Group B Rs. 44, 900/- in Level 10 Cell in the Pay Matrix Under Rule - 3 of ORSP Rules, 2017 Odisha Employment Service, Group B Rs. 44, 900/- in Level 10 Cell in the Pay Matrix Under Rule - 3 of ORSP Rules, 2017 Odisha Welfare Service, Group B Rs. 44, 900/- in Level 10 Cell in the Pay Matrix Under Rule - 3 of ORSP Rules, 2017 Odisha Taxation & Accounts Service, Group B Rs. 44, 900/- in Level 10 Cell in the Pay Matrix Under Rule - 3 of ORSP Rules, 2017

How to apply for OPSC Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online from 10 January 2022 to 9 February 2022. After submission of the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

OPSC Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 Application Fee - Rs. 500/-