OPSC Odisha Judicial Services Notification 2023: Vacancy, Exam Date, Apply Online, Eligibility and Other Details

OPSC Odisha Judicial Services Notification 2023: OPSC has released an official notification PDF for Judicial Service Recruitment 2023. Find here details regarding vacancies, eligibility, how to apply and last date.

OPSC Odisha Judicial Services Recruitment Notification 2023: Odisha Public Service Commission has released a notification regarding recruitment to Odisha Judicial Service via Direct Recruitment. The post to be filled is of Civil Judge. Online applications are invited from interested candidates to apply for Odisha Judicial Service. This year there are a total of 57 vacancies of Civil Judge under the Law department. Graduation in Law is the basic qualification to apply for this post. Candidates with Seven years of experience in the Law Department or serving on various posts in courts can also apply provided they fulfill the required criteria and are under Thirty Nine(39) years of age. The online form submission will start from 17 February 2023 and the last date to apply is 17 March 2023.

In this article you will find details regarding Vacancies, Eligibility, How to Apply etc for OPSC Odisha Judicial Service 2023. Download the official notification from the given link.

Direct Link to Download the OPSC Odisha Judicial Services Recruitment Notification 2023

Candidates are advised to download and read the official notification carefully before applying for Civil Judge Post.

OPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2023: Apply Online & Fees

Candidates can fill the OPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 202 form from the official OPSC website at- https://www.opsc.gov.in/ The online form submission will start from 17 February 2023 and the last date to apply is 17 March 2023.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for OPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2023.

OPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Qualification

For the post of Civil Judge in Odisha Judicial Service a candidate must hold a graduate degree in Law from any recognised university in india. Candidates with Seven years of experience in the Law Department/Civil Court/Criminal Court serving on various posts can also apply provided they fulfill the required criteria. For details read the notification.

Age Limit

A candidate must be not less than 23 years of age and should not be more than 35 years of age as of 1 August 2022. The upper age limit for candidates having seven year work experience in Law Department or various courts is thirty nine(39) years. Age relaxation to eligible candidates would be provided as per government rules. For details go through the notification.

OPSC Odisha Judicial Services Recruitment Notification 2023: Important Dates

A table of important events is given below.

Event Dates Start date for Online Registration of Applications 17 February 2023 Last date for Online Registration 17 March 2023 Admit Card Available Notified soon Tentative Date of Preliminary Exam Notified soon Tentative Date of Mains Exam Notified soon

OPSC Odisha Judicial Service Recruitment 2023: No. of Vacancies

This year there will be a total of 57 vacancies for Civil Judge in Odisha Judicial Service.

The details of vacancies category wise are given in the table below. Reservation will be provided as per government guidelines.

Category SC ST SEBC UR PwBD No. of Vacancy 9 13 6 25 4

Of the total vacancies 18 are reserved for women in various categories.

OPSC Odisha Judicial Services Recruitment 2023:

How to Apply

Applications will be filled online only through the official OPSC website at- https://www.opsc.gov.in/

Candidates should go through the official notification and read detailed instructions at OPSC portal carefully before applying.

Step 1: Go to official website of OPSC website at- https://www.opsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the Apply Online section on homepage.

Step 3: Click on link for Judicial Service Recruitment.

Step 4: Now fill all the requested information. Candidates should ensure that they fill correct information as edit option is limited.

Step 5: Upload latest Passport size photograph, Left thumb impression and Signature as per required format. Keep four copies of uploaded photograph for future reference.

Step 6: Verify the details entered and submit the form.

Step 7: On successful submission of form a Permanent Public Service Account Number or PPSAN will be assigned to the applicant.

OPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2023: Exam Pattern and Selection Process

The Exam for OPSC Odisha Judicial Service will be conducted in three phases- Prelims, Mains and Interview. The Prelims and Mains exam would be conducted in written mode. The scheme for exam is given in table below

Phase-I: Preliminary Examination: Preliminary Examination will consist of an objective test of 100 marks and duration of one and a half hour. There shall be negative marking of twenty five percent for every wrong answer. The test will consist of subjects like

Constitution of India

Code of Civil Procedure

Code of Criminal Procedure

Evidence act

Indian Penal Code

For detailed subject list check notification. For qualifying in Preliminary Examination the Minimum Qualifying Marks for SC/ST is 35% and for General Candidates it is 40%.

Phase-II : Main Examination: The Main Written Exam will consist of Two Compulsory Papers and Three Optional Papers to be chosen by the candidate from a list of Optional Subjects. No change in optional is allowed once the optional subject is selected. The Compulsory Papers will carry 150 marks and will be of two and a half hours duration each whereas the Optional Papers will be of 150 marks and three hour duration.

The compulsory papers are

Paper 1- General English

Paper 2- Procedural Laws

List of Optional Subjects

Law of crime and Law of Torts

Personal Law

Law of Property

Law of Contract

Jurisprudence and Constitution of India

All the papers have to be answered in english. An aggregate of 45% marks in total and a minimum of 33% of marks is required to clear the mains exam and appear for interview.

Phase III- Interview

Candidates a total of three times of vacancies will be shortlisted and called for Interview. Interview will be of 100 marks. A minimum of 40% marks is required for clearing interview and shortlisted for final selection.

OPSC Odisha Judicial Service Recruitment 2023 Salary

Candidates selected will draw a salary in scale of Rs. 77840- 136520 and other allowances and perks as per government rules.

OPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2023: Place of Examination

The Preliminary Exam shall be conducted at five zonal centres at- Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack and Sambalpur. The main exam shall be conducted at either these five zones or at Bhubaneshwar and Cuttack depending on the no. of candidates shortlisted for main examination. In case of any technical problems candidates may contact OPSC Technical Support at 0671-2304707 on all working days.