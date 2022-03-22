OPSC OJS Admit Card 2022 (Released) @opsc.gov.in, Prelims Exam on 27 March, Download Link Here

OPSC OJS Admit Card 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Odisha Judicial Services Exam 2021. Candidates who appeared in the Odisha Judicial Services Exam 2021 can download their admit card from the official website of OPSC.i.e. opsc.gov.in.

Odisha Judicial Services Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on 27 March 2022 at various exam centers. The commission is going to fill 53 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge for the Odisha Judicial Services Exam 2021. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below while downloading the OPSC OJS Admit Card 2022.

How to Download OPSC OJS Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of OPSC.i.e. opsc.gov.in. Click on the official notification link that reads 'OPSC OJS Admit Card 2022' flashing on the homepage. Enter your credentials and click on the submit button. OPSC OJS Admit Card 2022 will be displayed. Download OPSC OJS Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download OPSC OJS Admit Card 2022

This drive is being done to recruit 53 vacancies through Odisha Judicial Services Exam 2021. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains, and interviews. Those who will qualify in the prelims exam will be called for mains. Finally selected candidates will be called for documentation. Candidates can download Odisha Judicial Services Exam 2021 Admit Card by clicking on the above link.

According to the official note flashing on the official website, Both Rajdhani Junior College, Bhubaneswar & Rajdhani Degree College, Bhubaneswar for ensuing preliminary written examination of OJS, 2021 to be conducted on 27.03.2022 are located in one campus at Baramunda, Bhubaneswar.

OPSC OJS Prelims Exam Pattern

Odisha Judicial Services Prelims Exam will be of 100 Marks. The duration of the exam is 1 hour 30 minutes. For every wrong answer, 1/4th marks are deducted. For each correct answer, the candidate is awarded 1 mark. Cndidates belonging to SC/ST category are required to score a minimum of 35% marks while the candidates from other categories must score 40% marks to qualify for the next round of the selection process.