OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2023 Out at opsc.gov.in: Download Interview Schedule

OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2023 Out: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has uploaded the document verification/interview schedule for the post of PGT on its official website opsc.gov.in. Check the download link.

OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2023 Download : Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the detailed interview/document verification schedule for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (English) on August 24, 2023. The Commission will be conducting the interview/document verification for the Post Graduate Teachers (English) from September 11, 2023 onwards.

All those candidates who have qualified for the interview/document verification round for the above post can download the detailed schedule from the official website of OPSC-opsc.gov.in.

OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2023: Direct Link

The detailed interview/document verification for the post of Post Graduate Teachers (English) against Advt. No. 12 of 2020-21 is available on the official website. However, you can download the pdf of the detailed schedule directly from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2023





How To Download OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2023?

Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission i.e. http://www.opsc.gov.in/

Go to what’s new section available on the Homepage of the website.

Click on the link Document Verification & Viva Voce Test Notice - Recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teachers (English) (Advt. No. 12 of 2020-21) given on the Home Page.

You will get the pdf of the required schedule in a new window.

Download and save it for future reference.

OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2023: Interview Timing/Details

According to the short notice released, the document verification/interview for the posts of Post Graduate Teacher for English Subject will be conducted from September 11 to 14, 2023. Candidates can check their roll number wise interview/document verification schedule and time from the pdf available on the official website. Candidates will have to report at the venue with the schedule half an hour before their interview/document verification timing.

OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2023: Documents to Carry

Candidates qualified for the interview/document verification should note that they will have to produce their documents/certificates to the concerned authority according to the schedule published on the official website. You are advised to carry the original documents with other certificates as mentioned in the notification.