OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2023 Out at opsc.gov.in: Download Interview Schedule

OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2023 Out: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has uploaded the document verification/interview schedule for the post of PGT on its official website opsc.gov.in. Check the download link. 

OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2023 Download : Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the detailed interview/document verification schedule for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (English) on August 24, 2023. The Commission will be conducting the interview/document verification for the Post Graduate Teachers (English) from September 11, 2023 onwards. 
All those candidates who have qualified for the interview/document verification round for the above post can download the detailed schedule from the official website of OPSC-opsc.gov.in.

OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2023: Direct Link

The detailed interview/document verification for the post of Post Graduate Teachers (English) against Advt. No. 12 of 2020-21 is available on the official website. However, you can download the pdf of the detailed schedule directly from the link given below. 

Direct Link To Download: OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2023 

How To Download OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2023? 

  • Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission i.e. http://www.opsc.gov.in/
  • Go to what’s new section available on the Homepage of the website.
  • Click on the link Document Verification & Viva Voce Test Notice - Recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teachers (English) (Advt. No. 12 of 2020-21) given on the Home Page.
  • You will get the pdf of the required schedule  in a new window.
  • Download and save it for future reference. 

OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2023: Interview Timing/Details 

According to the short notice released, the document verification/interview for the posts of Post Graduate Teacher for English Subject will be conducted from September 11 to 14, 2023. Candidates can check their roll number wise interview/document verification schedule and time from the pdf available on the official website. Candidates will have to report at the venue with the schedule half an hour before their interview/document verification timing. 

OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2023: Documents to Carry 

Candidates qualified for the interview/document verification should note that they will have to produce their documents/certificates to the concerned authority according to the schedule published on the official website. You are advised to carry the original documents with other certificates as mentioned in the notification. 

FAQ

What documents are required to download OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2023?

You will have to carry all the essential documents in original as mentioned in the short notice.

Where to download OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2023? 

You can download the OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2023 after clicking the link given on home page.

