OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 160 Education Service Officer Posts @opsc.gov.in, Check How to Apply Online, Salary, Eligibility

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released notification for the 160 posts of Odisha Education Service Officers in Group B on its official website. Check all details here.

OPSC Education Service Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released notification for the 160 posts of Odisha Education Service Officers in Group B under School and Mass Edification Department in the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification on or before 10 December 2021. The online application process will start from 12 November 2021.

Candidate willing to apply for OPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification for Odisha Education Service Officers posts should have certain educational qualification including Graduate or Master or Integrated B.A as mentioned in the details notification.

You can all details regrading the OPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification including application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for OPSC Education Service Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Advertisement No : 15 of 2021-22

Important Date for OPSC Education Service Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Opening Date for submission of Online Application: 12 November 2021

Closing Date for Submission of Online Application: 10 December 2021

Vacancy Details for OPSC Education Service Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Odisha Education Service Officers -160 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Education Service Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates must be a Bachelor in Arts or Science or Commerce with Master's Degree ion Education with basic knowledge of Computer Application; or Master's Degree in Arts or Science or Commerce with Bachelor in Education with basic knowledge of Computer Application; or Integrated B.A (Hons), B.Ed. Or B.Sc. (Hons), B.Ed. from a Regional College of Education with Master's Degree in Arts/Science with basis knowledge in Computer Application. Check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification of the posts.

Method of Selection for OPSC Education Service Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Selection will be done on the basis of performance in Written Examination which will consists of three papers, one each of General English, General Knowledge and Education. Each paper will be of two hours duration and candidates are required to answer the papers in English unless otherwise directed. Candidates who will secure minimum qualifying marks in the written examination will be called to appear for Viva Voce for 150 marks.

OPSC Education Service Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF



How to Apply for OPSC Education Service Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the OPSC’s Website www.opsconline.gov.in on or before 10 December 2021. The online application process will start from 12 November 2021.