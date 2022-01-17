OPSC Scientific Officer Interview 2022 Postponed @opsc.gov.in,Check Latest Update Here

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has postponed the Interview Schedule for the post of Scientific on its official website - opsc.gov.in.Check update here.

OPSC Scientific Officer Interview 2022 Postponed: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has postponed the Interview Schedule for the post of Scientific Officer in Physics. Commission was to conduct the interview for the post of Scientific Officer in Physics against Advt. No.10 of 2020-21 on

18 to 20 January 2022. All those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the Scientific Officer posts can check the Interview Postponement Notice available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

You can check the OPSC Scientific Officer Interview 2022 Postponement Notice after following the steps given below.



How to Download: OPSC Scientific Officer Interview 2022 Postponement Notice Check Steps

Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission -opsc.gov.in/ Go to what’s New section available on the Home page of the website. Click on the link Interview Postponement Notice - Recruitment to the Post of Scientific Officer in Physics (Advt. No. 10 of 2020-21) given on the Home Page. You will be redirected to the new page where you will get the OPSC Scientific Officer Interview 2022 Postponement Notice Postponement Notice in a new window. You are advised to take Print Out of the Postponement Notice for future reference.

You can download directly the OPSC Scientific Officer Interview 2022 Postponement Notice from the link given below.

It is noted that Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) was to conduct the interview for the post of Scientific Officer in Physics against Advt. No.10 of 2020-21 on 18/19 January 2022. Now Commission has postponed the interview for the above post due to some unavoidable circumstances.

Notification further says," It is for information of all concerned that due to some unavoidable circumstance, the Viva Voce Test for recruitment to the post of Scientific Officer in Physics, scheduled to be held from 18 to 20 January stands postponed untill further orders. The concerned candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission regularly regarding future dates."