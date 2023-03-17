OPSC VAS DV Schedule 2023 OUT: Download PDF Here and Know Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Document Verification Dates

OPSC VAS 2023 DV Schedule OUT: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Document Verification Schedule for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon on its official website at- https://www.opsc.gov.in/ Commission conducted the written exam for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon 2022-23 on 22 February 2023 and result was declared on 16 March 2023. Candidates whose Roll No. appear in the result pdf of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon can download OPSC VAS DV Schedule 2023 from the official website. A total of 219 candidates have been selected provisionally for document verification. Candidates can download the OPSC VAS DV Schedule 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.
How to Download OPSC VAS 2023 DV Schedule
Step 1: Visit the official website of OPSC at- https://www.opsc.gov.in/
Step 2: Go to the What's New section on the home page.
Step 3: Click on the link titled- “Document Verification Notice- Recruitment to the Posts of Veterinary Asst. Surgeon (Advt. No. 13 of 2022-23)”
Step 4: A PDF of DV Schedule Will Open
Step 5: Download and save the OPSC VAS DV Schedule 2023 for future reference.
Candidates can download the Result from the direct link given below
OPSC VAS 2023: Document Verification Details
The Details Of OPSC VAS DV 2023 are Given in the table below
Event
|
Details
|Document Verification Start
|
27 March 2023
|
Last Date
|
28 March 2023
|
Venue
|
Cuttack
|
Time
|
10 am onwards
The date for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Document Verification is from 27 March 2023 to 28 March 2023. The Centre for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Document Verification is Cuttack. Candidates appearing in the Document Verification shall note that they have to report 30 minutes before the scheduled time with all necessary documents/certificates. A total of 219 candidates have been selected provisionally for document verification. Their candidature is purely provisional and subject to document verification.
OPSC VAS 2023: List Of Documents Needed
- High School Marksheet and Certificate
- Senior Secondary Marksheet and Certificate
- Proof Of Age
- Proof Of Residence
- Proof Of Income
- Proof Of Identity
- Hard Copy Of application Form
- Three Passport Sized Photographs
- Caste certificate
- Odia Test Pass Certificate
- Registration Certificate
- Graduation Marksheet/Degree
- Attestation Form
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for further updates. There were a total of 659 Vacancies in the recruitment.