OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification Released @optcl.co.in, 250 Vacancies Notified

OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification released at optcl.co.in for 250 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: Dec 28, 2021 14:30 IST
OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022
OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022

OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has released notification for recruitment to the post of Graduate Engineering Apprentice, Diploma Engineering Apprentice & Non-Engineering Trade Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 25 January 2022. The online applications are going to be opened from 5 January 2022. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 5 January 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 25 January 2022

OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post

No of Vacancies

Graduate Engineering Apprentice

80

Diploma Engineering Apprentice

152

Non Engineering Trade Apprentice

18

Total

250

OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Human Resource/Corporate Relations: MBA/MSW/Post Graduate Degree in Personnel Management/Personnel Management & Industrial Relation from a recognized University. For CR Apprentice, PG/PG Diploma in Journalism & Mass Communication from a recognized University.
  • Finance (Accounts): M.Com (Finance/Accounts) from a recognized University.
  • Law: LLM/LLB from a recognized University.
  • Hospitality Management: B.Sc. in Hospitality & Hotel Management or hotel administration/bachelor in Hotel Management & catering technology (HMCT) from a recognized University.
  • Library - Bachelor’s of library and information science/Bachelors of Library Science from a recognized University.
  • Graduate Engineering: B.E./B.Tech. in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics Engineering from a recognized University.
  • Diploma Engineering: Diploma in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics Engineering or equivalent from a recognized University.

OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Age Limit- Candidate should not be less than eighteen years of age.

OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Salary

  • Graduate Engineering - Rs. 9000/-
  • Diploma Engineering - Rs. 8000/-
  • Non - Engineering Trade - Rs. 9000/-

Download OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification

Download OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification (1)

Apply Online

How to apply for OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply online from 5 to 25 January 2022. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

FAQ

How to apply for OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online from 5 to 25 January 2022. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

What is the qualification required for OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022?

The candidates must have Graduate/Post Graduation in the concerned. The candidates can check the notification for more details.

What is the last date for OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022?

25 January 2022.

What is the starting date for OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022?

5 January 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited for OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022?

250.
