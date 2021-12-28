OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification Released @optcl.co.in, 250 Vacancies Notified

OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has released notification for recruitment to the post of Graduate Engineering Apprentice, Diploma Engineering Apprentice & Non-Engineering Trade Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 25 January 2022. The online applications are going to be opened from 5 January 2022. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 5 January 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 25 January 2022
OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
|
Name of the Post
|
No of Vacancies
|
Graduate Engineering Apprentice
|
80
|
Diploma Engineering Apprentice
|
152
|
Non Engineering Trade Apprentice
|
18
|
Total
|
250
OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Human Resource/Corporate Relations: MBA/MSW/Post Graduate Degree in Personnel Management/Personnel Management & Industrial Relation from a recognized University. For CR Apprentice, PG/PG Diploma in Journalism & Mass Communication from a recognized University.
- Finance (Accounts): M.Com (Finance/Accounts) from a recognized University.
- Law: LLM/LLB from a recognized University.
- Hospitality Management: B.Sc. in Hospitality & Hotel Management or hotel administration/bachelor in Hotel Management & catering technology (HMCT) from a recognized University.
- Library - Bachelor’s of library and information science/Bachelors of Library Science from a recognized University.
- Graduate Engineering: B.E./B.Tech. in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics Engineering from a recognized University.
- Diploma Engineering: Diploma in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics Engineering or equivalent from a recognized University.
OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Age Limit- Candidate should not be less than eighteen years of age.
OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Salary
- Graduate Engineering - Rs. 9000/-
- Diploma Engineering - Rs. 8000/-
- Non - Engineering Trade - Rs. 9000/-
Download OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification
Download OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification (1)
How to apply for OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022
Interested candidates can apply online from 5 to 25 January 2022. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.