OSCB Recruitment 2020 (Banking Assistant/Manager-786 Vacancies): Syllabus, Exam Date & Pattern, Selection

OSCB Recruitment 2020 Syllabus: Odisha State Cooperative Bank will soon conduct Prelims exam for recruitment of 786 vacancies of Banking Assistant, Assistant Manger & System Manager. Check here Selection Process, Exam date & Pattern, Syllabus and Cut off marks for all posts.

May 19, 2020 17:37 IST
OSCB Recruitment 2020
OSCB Recruitment 2020

OSCB Banking Assistant/Manager Recruitment 2020: The Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Odisha is going to conduct the Odisha State Cooperative Bank (OSCB) Prelims 2020 exam in June/July month for the recruitment of 786 vacancies of Banking Assistant, Assistant Manager and System Manager in  a total of 17 Central Cooperative Banks of Odisha. Currently, the OSCB Online Application Process has been going on at rcsodisha.nic.in to receive the applications of candidates. Eligible candidates can apply for OSCB Recruitment 2020 till 31 May 2020 as the date has been extended for Central Cooperative Banks recruitment. In this article, we have shared below the detailed OSCB Selection Process for Banking Assistant/Assistant Manager/System Manager along with detailed Syllabus, Exam Pattern and Exam Date and other notification details.

Central Cooperative Banks looks forward to fill a total of 485 Vacancies  of OSCB Banking Assistant Grade 2 post; 267 Vacancies of Assistant Manger Grade 2 Post and 34 Vacancies of System Manager Post. The recruitment of all these posts is carried out in different phases. The OSCB exam is conducted in line with the other Bank Recruitment exams such as IBPS, SBI and others. Candidates need to appear for online or written exam for the respective post in order to get job in 17 OSCB Central Cooperative Banks of Odisha. Check below the detailed selection process along with exam details such as syllabus for each post and start your preparations now for the exam.

Let's first have a look at the important dates of OSCB Recruitment 2020:

Important Dates for OSCB Recruitment 2020 Exam

Opening & Closing of Online Application

20 March 2020 to 31 May 2020

Prelims Exam Date

June 2020

Mains Exam date

July/August 2020

Now, have a look at the Selection Process, Exam Pattern and Syllabus of OSCB 2020 Exam for Banking Assistant/Assistant Manager/System Manager Posts in detail:

OSCB 2020 Selection Process– Banking Assistant/Assistant Manager/ System Manager Posts

The selection process of OSCB Recruitment for the posts of Banking Assistant/Assistant Manager/System Manager involves online or offline exam and Interview. Have a look at the selection process for each post below:

Banking Assistant Grade II

Prelims Exam

Mains Exam

Assistant Manager Grade II

Prelims Exam

Mains Exam

Viva-Voce/Interview

System Manager

Online Single Exam

Viva-Voce

OSCB 2020 Exam Pattern – Banking Assistant/Assistant Manager/ System Manager Posts

The OSCB exam is conducted in line with the other Bank Recruitment exams such as IBPS, SBI and others. We have shared below the details exam pattern for both Prelims and Mains exam of all the posts along with marking scheme. Have a look:

OSCB Banking Assistant Recruitment 2020: Exam Pattern for Prelims & Mains

For Banking Assistant Grade 2 recruitment, the RCS of Odisha will select the candidates on the basis of their performance in two exams - Prelims & Mains. Have a look at the exam pattern of both the phases below:

Banking Assistant Grade II – Prelims Exam Pattern

Section

Total Questions

Maximum Marks

Time 

English

30

30

20 minutes

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Total

100

100

60 minutes

Banking Assistant Grade II – Mains Exam Pattern

Section

Total Questions

Maximum Marks

Time 

General/Financial Awareness

40

40

30 minutes

General English

40

40

40 minutes

Numerical Ability

40

40

35 minutes

Reasoning Ability

40

40

35 minutes

Total

160

160

140 minutes

Marking Scheme: Candidates need to obtain minimum qualifying marks in Prelims exam in order to qualify for the OSCB Mains exam.

OSCB Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020: Exam Pattern for Prelims & Mains

In order to recruit Assistant Manager Grade 2 candidates in the Odisha cooperative banks, the RCS will conduct three successive phases - Prelims, Mains and Viva-Voce. Have a look at the exam pattern below:

Assistant Manager Grade II – Prelims Exam Pattern

Section

Total Questions

Maximum Marks

Time 

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

35

35

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Total

100

100

60 minutes

Assistant Manager Grade II – –Mains Exam Pattern

Section

Total Questions

Maximum Marks

Time 

General/Financial Awareness

40

40

30 minutes

General English

40

40

40 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

40

40

35 minutes

Reasoning Ability

40

40

35 minutes

Total

160

160

140 minutes

Marking Scheme: The marks will be allotted on the basis of marks mentioned against each section. Candidates need to qualify each section separately to fetch recruitment in the cooperative banks of Odisha.

System Managers Exam Pattern

Here is the exam pattern of OSCB System Managers online single exam below:

Section

Total Questions

Maximum Marks

Time

General Awareness

30

30

20 minutes

General English

30

30

30 minutes

Reasoning Ability

30

30

30 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

40

40

35 minutes

Professional Knowledge

30

30

25 minutes

Total

160

160

140 minutes

OSCB Syllabus 2020 - Prelims & Mains Exam - Banking Assistant/Assistant Manager/ System Managers

English Language/General English

Comprehension

Antonym and Synonyms

Cloze Test

Fill in the Blanks

Spelling Error/Error Detection

Phrases and Idioms

One word Substitution

Sentence Correction

Error Detection

Para Jumbles/ Sentence rearrangements

Irrelevant Statements

Prepositions

Active and Passive Voice

Para Completion

Reasoning Ability

Puzzles - Seating Arrangement/Circle-based/Box-based/Square-based

Number Series/Alphanumeric

Word Formation

Venn Diagram

Coding-Decoding

Analogy

Data Sufficiency

Direction and Distance

Blood Relations

Verbal reasoning

Non-Verbal Reasoning

Syllogism

Input-Output

Figure Series

Assertion and Reasoning

Arithmetical Reasoning

Paper Folding & Cutting

Water & Mirror Images

Numerical Ability/

Quantitative Aptitude

Data Interpretation (Pie charts/Tabular/Bar Graphs/Line Graph)

Number System

Simplification

Quadratic Equation

Approximation

HCF and LCM

Speed, Distance and Time

SI & CI

Averages

Percentage

Ratio and Proportion

Problems based on age

Time and Work

Problem on Ages

Problems on Trains

Boats and Streams

Pipes and Cisterns

Indices and Surds

General/ Finance Awareness

 

Current Affairs – National & International

Union Budget

Financial and Railway Budget

Government Schemes

Indian History

Indian Culture

Indian Polity - Constitution

Indian Economy

Science & Technology

Indian Geography

Revenue & Expenditures of Central Government

Economic Planning

National Income

Public Finance

Inflation

Bills

Indian Banking

Types & Functions of Banks

Finance Commissions

Income and Expenditure

RBI and its Monetary Policy

Capital Market

Role of Banking

What is Odisha Cooperative Bank Syllabus 2020?

The detailed syllabus of the OSCB Banking Manager, Assistant Manager and System Manager is mentioned above in detail.

What is OSCB Prelims Exam Date 2020?

The OSCB Prelims Exam Date 2020 will be revealed soon by the RCS at rcsodisha.nic.in.

What is salary of OSCB Banking Assistant Grade II Officer?

OSCB Banking Assistant Grade II Officer is offered a Grade Pay of Rs 5200 to Rs 20200 with GP Rs 2000 with DA & other allowances.

What is salary of OSCB Assistant Manager Grade II Officer?

OSCB Assistant Manager Grade II Officer is offered a Grade Pay of Rs 9300 to Rs 34800 with GP Rs 4200 with DA & other allowances.

What is salary of OSCB System Manager?

OSCB System Manager is offered a Grade Pay of Rs 9300 to Rs 34800 with GP Rs 4200 with DA & other allowances.

