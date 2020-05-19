OSCB Recruitment 2020 (Banking Assistant/Manager-786 Vacancies): Syllabus, Exam Date & Pattern, Selection

OSCB Banking Assistant/Manager Recruitment 2020: The Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Odisha is going to conduct the Odisha State Cooperative Bank (OSCB) Prelims 2020 exam in June/July month for the recruitment of 786 vacancies of Banking Assistant, Assistant Manager and System Manager in a total of 17 Central Cooperative Banks of Odisha. Currently, the OSCB Online Application Process has been going on at rcsodisha.nic.in to receive the applications of candidates. Eligible candidates can apply for OSCB Recruitment 2020 till 31 May 2020 as the date has been extended for Central Cooperative Banks recruitment. In this article, we have shared below the detailed OSCB Selection Process for Banking Assistant/Assistant Manager/System Manager along with detailed Syllabus, Exam Pattern and Exam Date and other notification details.

Central Cooperative Banks looks forward to fill a total of 485 Vacancies of OSCB Banking Assistant Grade 2 post; 267 Vacancies of Assistant Manger Grade 2 Post and 34 Vacancies of System Manager Post. The recruitment of all these posts is carried out in different phases. The OSCB exam is conducted in line with the other Bank Recruitment exams such as IBPS, SBI and others. Candidates need to appear for online or written exam for the respective post in order to get job in 17 OSCB Central Cooperative Banks of Odisha. Check below the detailed selection process along with exam details such as syllabus for each post and start your preparations now for the exam.

Let's first have a look at the important dates of OSCB Recruitment 2020:

Important Dates for OSCB Recruitment 2020 Exam Opening & Closing of Online Application 20 March 2020 to 31 May 2020 Prelims Exam Date June 2020 Mains Exam date July/August 2020

Now, have a look at the Selection Process, Exam Pattern and Syllabus of OSCB 2020 Exam for Banking Assistant/Assistant Manager/System Manager Posts in detail:

OSCB 2020 Selection Process– Banking Assistant/Assistant Manager/ System Manager Posts

The selection process of OSCB Recruitment for the posts of Banking Assistant/Assistant Manager/System Manager involves online or offline exam and Interview. Have a look at the selection process for each post below:

Banking Assistant Grade II Prelims Exam Mains Exam Assistant Manager Grade II Prelims Exam Mains Exam Viva-Voce/Interview System Manager Online Single Exam Viva-Voce

OSCB 2020 Exam Pattern – Banking Assistant/Assistant Manager/ System Manager Posts

The OSCB exam is conducted in line with the other Bank Recruitment exams such as IBPS, SBI and others. We have shared below the details exam pattern for both Prelims and Mains exam of all the posts along with marking scheme. Have a look:

OSCB Banking Assistant Recruitment 2020: Exam Pattern for Prelims & Mains

For Banking Assistant Grade 2 recruitment, the RCS of Odisha will select the candidates on the basis of their performance in two exams - Prelims & Mains. Have a look at the exam pattern of both the phases below:

Banking Assistant Grade II – Prelims Exam Pattern

Section Total Questions Maximum Marks Time English 30 30 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes

Banking Assistant Grade II – Mains Exam Pattern

Section Total Questions Maximum Marks Time General/Financial Awareness 40 40 30 minutes General English 40 40 40 minutes Numerical Ability 40 40 35 minutes Reasoning Ability 40 40 35 minutes Total 160 160 140 minutes

Marking Scheme: Candidates need to obtain minimum qualifying marks in Prelims exam in order to qualify for the OSCB Mains exam.

OSCB Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020: Exam Pattern for Prelims & Mains

In order to recruit Assistant Manager Grade 2 candidates in the Odisha cooperative banks, the RCS will conduct three successive phases - Prelims, Mains and Viva-Voce. Have a look at the exam pattern below:

Assistant Manager Grade II – Prelims Exam Pattern

Section Total Questions Maximum Marks Time English Language 30 30 20 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes

Assistant Manager Grade II – –Mains Exam Pattern

Section Total Questions Maximum Marks Time General/Financial Awareness 40 40 30 minutes General English 40 40 40 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 40 40 35 minutes Reasoning Ability 40 40 35 minutes Total 160 160 140 minutes

Marking Scheme: The marks will be allotted on the basis of marks mentioned against each section. Candidates need to qualify each section separately to fetch recruitment in the cooperative banks of Odisha.

System Managers Exam Pattern

Here is the exam pattern of OSCB System Managers online single exam below:

Section Total Questions Maximum Marks Time General Awareness 30 30 20 minutes General English 30 30 30 minutes Reasoning Ability 30 30 30 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 40 40 35 minutes Professional Knowledge 30 30 25 minutes Total 160 160 140 minutes

OSCB Syllabus 2020 - Prelims & Mains Exam - Banking Assistant/Assistant Manager/ System Managers

English Language/General English Comprehension Antonym and Synonyms Cloze Test Fill in the Blanks Spelling Error/Error Detection Phrases and Idioms One word Substitution Sentence Correction Error Detection Para Jumbles/ Sentence rearrangements Irrelevant Statements Prepositions Active and Passive Voice Para Completion Reasoning Ability Puzzles - Seating Arrangement/Circle-based/Box-based/Square-based Number Series/Alphanumeric Word Formation Venn Diagram Coding-Decoding Analogy Data Sufficiency Direction and Distance Blood Relations Verbal reasoning Non-Verbal Reasoning Syllogism Input-Output Figure Series Assertion and Reasoning Arithmetical Reasoning Paper Folding & Cutting Water & Mirror Images Numerical Ability/ Quantitative Aptitude Data Interpretation (Pie charts/Tabular/Bar Graphs/Line Graph) Number System Simplification Quadratic Equation Approximation HCF and LCM Speed, Distance and Time SI & CI Averages Percentage Ratio and Proportion Problems based on age Time and Work Problem on Ages Problems on Trains Boats and Streams Pipes and Cisterns Indices and Surds General/ Finance Awareness Current Affairs – National & International Union Budget Financial and Railway Budget Government Schemes Indian History Indian Culture Indian Polity - Constitution Indian Economy Science & Technology Indian Geography Revenue & Expenditures of Central Government Economic Planning National Income Public Finance Inflation Bills Indian Banking Types & Functions of Banks Finance Commissions Income and Expenditure RBI and its Monetary Policy Capital Market Role of Banking

What is Odisha Cooperative Bank Syllabus 2020?

The detailed syllabus of the OSCB Banking Manager, Assistant Manager and System Manager is mentioned above in detail.

What is OSCB Prelims Exam Date 2020?

The OSCB Prelims Exam Date 2020 will be revealed soon by the RCS at rcsodisha.nic.in.

What is salary of OSCB Banking Assistant Grade II Officer?

OSCB Banking Assistant Grade II Officer is offered a Grade Pay of Rs 5200 to Rs 20200 with GP Rs 2000 with DA & other allowances.

What is salary of OSCB Assistant Manager Grade II Officer?

OSCB Assistant Manager Grade II Officer is offered a Grade Pay of Rs 9300 to Rs 34800 with GP Rs 4200 with DA & other allowances.

What is salary of OSCB System Manager?

OSCB System Manager is offered a Grade Pay of Rs 9300 to Rs 34800 with GP Rs 4200 with DA & other allowances.