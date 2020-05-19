OSCB Recruitment 2020 (Banking Assistant/Manager-786 Vacancies): Syllabus, Exam Date & Pattern, Selection

OSCB Banking Assistant/Manager Recruitment 2020: The Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Odisha is going to conduct the Odisha State Cooperative Bank (OSCB) Prelims 2020 exam in June/July month for the recruitment of 786 vacancies of Banking Assistant, Assistant Manager and System Manager in a total of 17 Central Cooperative Banks of Odisha. Currently, the OSCB Online Application Process has been going on at rcsodisha.nic.in to receive the applications of candidates. Eligible candidates can apply for OSCB Recruitment 2020 till 31 May 2020 as the date has been extended for Central Cooperative Banks recruitment. In this article, we have shared below the detailed OSCB Selection Process for Banking Assistant/Assistant Manager/System Manager along with detailed Syllabus, Exam Pattern and Exam Date and other notification details.
Central Cooperative Banks looks forward to fill a total of 485 Vacancies of OSCB Banking Assistant Grade 2 post; 267 Vacancies of Assistant Manger Grade 2 Post and 34 Vacancies of System Manager Post. The recruitment of all these posts is carried out in different phases. The OSCB exam is conducted in line with the other Bank Recruitment exams such as IBPS, SBI and others. Candidates need to appear for online or written exam for the respective post in order to get job in 17 OSCB Central Cooperative Banks of Odisha. Check below the detailed selection process along with exam details such as syllabus for each post and start your preparations now for the exam.
Let's first have a look at the important dates of OSCB Recruitment 2020:
|
Important Dates for OSCB Recruitment 2020 Exam
|
Opening & Closing of Online Application
|
20 March 2020 to 31 May 2020
|
Prelims Exam Date
|
June 2020
|
Mains Exam date
|
July/August 2020
Now, have a look at the Selection Process, Exam Pattern and Syllabus of OSCB 2020 Exam for Banking Assistant/Assistant Manager/System Manager Posts in detail:
OSCB 2020 Selection Process– Banking Assistant/Assistant Manager/ System Manager Posts
The selection process of OSCB Recruitment for the posts of Banking Assistant/Assistant Manager/System Manager involves online or offline exam and Interview. Have a look at the selection process for each post below:
|
Banking Assistant Grade II
|
Prelims Exam
Mains Exam
|
Assistant Manager Grade II
|
Prelims Exam
Mains Exam
Viva-Voce/Interview
|
System Manager
|
Online Single Exam
Viva-Voce
OSCB 2020 Exam Pattern – Banking Assistant/Assistant Manager/ System Manager Posts
The OSCB exam is conducted in line with the other Bank Recruitment exams such as IBPS, SBI and others. We have shared below the details exam pattern for both Prelims and Mains exam of all the posts along with marking scheme. Have a look:
OSCB Banking Assistant Recruitment 2020: Exam Pattern for Prelims & Mains
For Banking Assistant Grade 2 recruitment, the RCS of Odisha will select the candidates on the basis of their performance in two exams - Prelims & Mains. Have a look at the exam pattern of both the phases below:
Banking Assistant Grade II – Prelims Exam Pattern
|
Section
|
Total Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time
|
English
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
60 minutes
Banking Assistant Grade II – Mains Exam Pattern
|
Section
|
Total Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time
|
General/Financial Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
30 minutes
|
General English
|
40
|
40
|
40 minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
40
|
40
|
35 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
40
|
40
|
35 minutes
|
Total
|
160
|
160
|
140 minutes
Marking Scheme: Candidates need to obtain minimum qualifying marks in Prelims exam in order to qualify for the OSCB Mains exam.
OSCB Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020: Exam Pattern for Prelims & Mains
In order to recruit Assistant Manager Grade 2 candidates in the Odisha cooperative banks, the RCS will conduct three successive phases - Prelims, Mains and Viva-Voce. Have a look at the exam pattern below:
Assistant Manager Grade II – Prelims Exam Pattern
|
Section
|
Total Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
60 minutes
Assistant Manager Grade II – –Mains Exam Pattern
|
Section
|
Total Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time
|
General/Financial Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
30 minutes
|
General English
|
40
|
40
|
40 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
40
|
40
|
35 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
40
|
40
|
35 minutes
|
Total
|
160
|
160
|
140 minutes
Marking Scheme: The marks will be allotted on the basis of marks mentioned against each section. Candidates need to qualify each section separately to fetch recruitment in the cooperative banks of Odisha.
System Managers Exam Pattern
Here is the exam pattern of OSCB System Managers online single exam below:
|
Section
|
Total Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time
|
General Awareness
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
General English
|
30
|
30
|
30 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
30
|
30
|
30 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
40
|
40
|
35 minutes
|
Professional Knowledge
|
30
|
30
|
25 minutes
|
Total
|
160
|
160
|
140 minutes
OSCB Syllabus 2020 - Prelims & Mains Exam - Banking Assistant/Assistant Manager/ System Managers
|
English Language/General English
|
Comprehension
Antonym and Synonyms
Cloze Test
Fill in the Blanks
Spelling Error/Error Detection
Phrases and Idioms
One word Substitution
Sentence Correction
Error Detection
Para Jumbles/ Sentence rearrangements
Irrelevant Statements
Prepositions
Active and Passive Voice
Para Completion
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Puzzles - Seating Arrangement/Circle-based/Box-based/Square-based
Number Series/Alphanumeric
Word Formation
Venn Diagram
Coding-Decoding
Analogy
Data Sufficiency
Direction and Distance
Blood Relations
Verbal reasoning
Non-Verbal Reasoning
Syllogism
Input-Output
Figure Series
Assertion and Reasoning
Arithmetical Reasoning
Paper Folding & Cutting
Water & Mirror Images
|
Numerical Ability/
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Data Interpretation (Pie charts/Tabular/Bar Graphs/Line Graph)
Number System
Simplification
Quadratic Equation
Approximation
HCF and LCM
Speed, Distance and Time
SI & CI
Averages
Percentage
Ratio and Proportion
Problems based on age
Time and Work
Problem on Ages
Problems on Trains
Boats and Streams
Pipes and Cisterns
Indices and Surds
|
General/ Finance Awareness
|
Current Affairs – National & International
Union Budget
Financial and Railway Budget
Government Schemes
Indian History
Indian Culture
Indian Polity - Constitution
Indian Economy
Science & Technology
Indian Geography
Revenue & Expenditures of Central Government
Economic Planning
National Income
Public Finance
Inflation
Bills
Indian Banking
Types & Functions of Banks
Finance Commissions
Income and Expenditure
RBI and its Monetary Policy
Capital Market
Role of Banking
What is Odisha Cooperative Bank Syllabus 2020?
The detailed syllabus of the OSCB Banking Manager, Assistant Manager and System Manager is mentioned above in detail.
What is OSCB Prelims Exam Date 2020?
The OSCB Prelims Exam Date 2020 will be revealed soon by the RCS at rcsodisha.nic.in.
What is salary of OSCB Banking Assistant Grade II Officer?
OSCB Banking Assistant Grade II Officer is offered a Grade Pay of Rs 5200 to Rs 20200 with GP Rs 2000 with DA & other allowances.
What is salary of OSCB Assistant Manager Grade II Officer?
OSCB Assistant Manager Grade II Officer is offered a Grade Pay of Rs 9300 to Rs 34800 with GP Rs 4200 with DA & other allowances.
What is salary of OSCB System Manager?
OSCB System Manager is offered a Grade Pay of Rs 9300 to Rs 34800 with GP Rs 4200 with DA & other allowances.