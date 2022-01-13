OSSC Exam 2022 Postponed for Assistant Curator/Assistant Conservator and Others, Check Revised Schedule To Announce Soon

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released a short notice regarding the postponement of written exams for the post of Assistant Curator and others on its official website- ossc.gov.in. Check details here.

OSSC Exam 2022 Postponed: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released a short notice regarding the postponement of written exams for the post of Assistant Curator, Assistant Conservator and others. All such candidates who have applied successfully for the post of Assistant Curator, Assistant Conservator and others against Advt. No. 4494/OSSC can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)-www.ossc.gov.in/.

You can download the postponement notice for the above posts from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Exam 2022 Postponement Notice Check Steps

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission- ossc.gov.in Go to the What’ New Section available on the home page. Click on link-Notice Regarding Postponement of Main Written Examination for the post of Assistant Curator, Assistant Conservator etc.(Advt. No. 4494/OSSC dt. 30.12.2017)on the home page. Click the link and you will get the PDF of the OSSC Exam 2021 Postponement notice . Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Alternatively you can download the postponement notice directly from the link given below.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) was set to conduct the written exams for the post of Assistant Curator, Assistant Conservator and others on 17 January 2022. Not commission has postponed the same due to due to certain unavoidable circumstances.

Notice further says," It is informed to all concerned that due to certain unavoidable circumstances the main written examination for the post of Assistant Curator, Assistant Conservator etc. (Advt. No. 4494/OSSC dt. 30.12.2017) scheduled to be held on dt.17.01.2022 as per this Commission's Notice No. 4608/OSSC dated 21.12.2021 is hereby postponed."

Commission will release the revised date for the exam in due course of time. Candidates are advised to be in regular touch with the official website of the Commission www.ossc.gov.in for further updates.