OSSC BSSO Mains Answer Key 2021 Released for Block Social Security Officer Post @ossc.gov.in, Raise Objections

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the mains model answer key for Block Social Security Officer on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Raise your objections till 31 August 2021. 

Created On: Aug 30, 2021 07:56 IST
OSSC BSSO Mains Answer Key 2021

OSSC BSSO Mains Answer Key 2021:Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the mains model answer key for the post of Block Social Security Officer posts. All such candidates who have appeared in the mains exam for the Block Social Security Officer post can download OSSC BSSO Mains Answer Key 2021 from the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the link for the Answer Key for the Main Written Examination of Block Social Security Officer-2017.

 It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission has conducted the mains exam for Block Social Security Officer post in Computer Based Recruitment mode on 25 August 2021.

In a bid to download the Answer Key for Block Social Security Officer posts, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number and Date of Birth on the official  website. Candidates can get the details link for Model Answer Key in What's News Section of the official  website of OSSC.

Candidates appeared in the mains exam  for Block Social Security Officer-2017  against Advt No- 3775/OSSC should note that they can raise their objections, if any regarding the Model  Answer Key in online mode on or before 31 August 2021. Candidates willing to raise their objections  should note that they will have to provide their login  credentials including Roll Number and Date  of Birth on the official  website. 

Direct Link for OSSC BSSO Mains Answer Key 2021

 How to Download: OSSC BSSO Mains Answer Key 2021 PDF

  • Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. i.e-http://www.ossc.gov.in
  • Go to the Whats News Section available on the home page.
  • Click on link-  Inviting Objection on Model Answer Key for Main Written Examination of Block Social Security Officer-2017 held on 25.08.2021 [Advt No- 3775/OSSC dated 01.11.2017]available on the homepage.
  • You can click the OSSC BSSO Mains Answer Key 2021.
  • Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the same for future reference.
