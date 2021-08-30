OSSC BSSO Mains Answer Key 2021 Released for Block Social Security Officer Post @ossc.gov.in, Raise Objections

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the mains model answer key for Block Social Security Officer on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Raise your objections till 31 August 2021.

OSSC BSSO Mains Answer Key 2021:Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the mains model answer key for the post of Block Social Security Officer posts. All such candidates who have appeared in the mains exam for the Block Social Security Officer post can download OSSC BSSO Mains Answer Key 2021 from the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the link for the Answer Key for the Main Written Examination of Block Social Security Officer-2017.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission has conducted the mains exam for Block Social Security Officer post in Computer Based Recruitment mode on 25 August 2021.

In a bid to download the Answer Key for Block Social Security Officer posts, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number and Date of Birth on the official website. Candidates can get the details link for Model Answer Key in What's News Section of the official website of OSSC.

Candidates appeared in the mains exam for Block Social Security Officer-2017 against Advt No- 3775/OSSC should note that they can raise their objections, if any regarding the Model Answer Key in online mode on or before 31 August 2021. Candidates willing to raise their objections should note that they will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number and Date of Birth on the official website.

How to Download: OSSC BSSO Mains Answer Key 2021 PDF