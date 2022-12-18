OSSC CGL DV Admit Card 2022 (Released) at ossc.gov.in: Download Combined Graduate Hall Ticket Here

Odisha SSC has released the the document verification Admit Card for the Combined Graduate Level Examination-2021 on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check download link.

OSSC CGL DV Admit Card 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the the document verification Admit Card for the Combined Graduate Level Examination-2021 on its official website. The document verification for the Combined Graduate Level Examination-2021 is scheduled from 26 December 2022 onwards.

All those candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for the Combined Graduate Level Examination-2021 can download the OSSC CGL DV Admit Card 2022 from the official website-ossc.gov.in.

However, the OSSC CGL DV Admit Card 2022 is also available below and you can download the same after clicking the link directly.

Direct Link To Download: OSSC CGL DV Admit Card 2022





To download the OSSC CGL DV Admit Card 2022 candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registered User Id/Mobile Number/Email with password to the link on the home page.

Document Verification for the Post of Combined Graduate Level Examination-2021 Advt. No.4301 will be conducted from 26 to 29 December 2022. Candidates qualified in the mains exam for the Post of Combined Graduate Level Examination-2021 are able to appear in the document verification round for the same.

Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: OSSC CGL DV Admit Card 2022

