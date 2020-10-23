OSSC CPSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Combined Police Service Examination Out @ossc.gov.in, Check Details

OSSC CPSC Interview Schedule 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Viva-Voce-Cum Psychological Test Schedule for the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE) -2016 on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Viva-Voce-Cum Psychological Test under Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2016 can check the details schedule on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -http://www.ossc.gov.in/.



It is noted that the Viva-Voce-Cum Psychological Test will be conducted in two sessions- 1st session from 09.30 A.M. and 2nd session from 12.30 P.M. Commission has uploaded the complete Schedule in accordance with the Roll Number for the Viva-Voce-Cum Psychological Test which will be conducted till 20 November 2020.

Candidates who have to appear for the Viva-Voce-Cum Psychological Test for the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2016 can download their Admission Letter from the official website of Commission from 27 October 2020. In a bid to download their Admit card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including login ID and Password on the official website.

How to Download: OSSC CPSE Interview Date 2020 for Combined Police Service Examination