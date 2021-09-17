OSSC CPSE Interview Admit Card 2021 Update: Download Hall Ticket @ossc.gov.in, Psychological Test on Sep 23

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released short notification regarding the uploading of OSSC CPSE Interview Admit Card 2021on its official website-www.ossc.gov.in/. Check details.

OSSC CPSE Interview Admit Card 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released short notification regarding the uploading of OSSC CPSE Interview Admit Card 2021. Commission will upload the OSSC CPSE Interview Admit Card 2021 on 20 September 2021 on its official website.

In a bid to download OSSC CPSE Interview Admit Card 2021 Admit Card, candidates will have to visit on the official website under Home Page (What's New Section). Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials including User Id and Password.



It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the Viva-Voce cum Psychological Test from 23 September 2021 onwards for the candidates qualified for Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2017. Commission will release the detail schedule of the Viva-Voce on its official website.

Direct Link for OSSC CPSE Interview Admit Card 2021 Update

How to Download-OSSC CPSE Interview Admit Card 2021 Update