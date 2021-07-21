OSSC CPSE Prelims Exam 2021 Postponed for Combined Police Service @ossc.gov.in, Check Latest Update

OSSC CPSE Prelims Exam 2021 Postponed: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has postponed the prelims exam schedule for the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2018 and 2019. Commission has postponed the prelims exam for CPSE-2018/2019 until further orders.

All such candidates who have applied for the written exam for Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2018 and 2019 can check the details postponement notice available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)-www.ossc.gov.in/.

It is noted that Preliminary Examination of both CPSE-2018 and CPSE-2019 was scheduled to be held on 05-08-2021 and 10-08-2021 respectively.

Notification further says," In partial modification to this Commission's Notice No. 1615/OSSC , it is hereby informed to all concerned that Preliminary Examination of both CPSE-1018 and CPSE-2019 scheduled to be held w.e.f. 05.08.2021 and 10.08.2021 respectively are hereby postponed until further orders."

All such candidates who have to appear in the prelims exam for Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2018 and Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2019 can check the details postponement notice available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

