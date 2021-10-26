OSSC DCO Admit Card 2021 Released for District Culture Officer Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Process to Download

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for the Document Verification for the posts of District Culture Officer on its official website- ossc.gov.in. Check process to Download.

All such candidates who have qualified for Document Verification round for District Culture Officer-2019 can download their Admit Card available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission.i.e.ossc.gov.in.

The link to download the OSSC DCO Admit Card 2021 is available on the official website. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the document verification for the the post of District Culture Officer-2019 [Advt No. 4774/OSSC dated 31.12.2019] on 29 October 2021. Earlier Commission had uploaded the detail PDF of the OSSC DCO DV Date Notification 2021on its official website.

All such candidates who have qualified in the mains exam for District Culture Officer are likely to appear in the certificate verification round for the District Culture Officer-2019.

Candidates who have qualified for the document verification round are advised to access the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) regularly to know the further updates.

In a bid to download the OSSC DCO Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on the link available on the official website. Candidates can download the OSSC DCO Admit Card 2021 available on the official website by following the process given below.

Process to Download: OSSC DCO Admit Card 2021