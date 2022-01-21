OSSC DV Admit Card 2022 Out for Computer Operator-Cum-Store Keeper Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Download Link

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the document verification Admit Card for the post of Computer Operator-Cum-Store Keeper on its official website -ossc.gov.in/. Check process to download.

OSSC DV Admit Card 2022 Download :Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the document verification Admit Card for the post of Computer Operator-Cum-Store Keeper-2016. Commission will conduct the Certificate Verification for the Post of Computer Operator-Cum-Store Keeper on 25 January 2022.

All such candidates who have qualified for the Certificate Verification round for Computer Operator-cum-Store Keeper-2016 posts can download their OSSC DV Admit Card 2022 available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in/.



Candidates who have successfully qualified for the document verification round for the Computer Operator-Cum-Store Keeper post can download their Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Computer Operator/Store Keeper DV Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission- ossc.gov.in. Click on the What is New Section available on the home page. Click on link-Download Admission Letter for Certificate Verification for the Post of Computer Operator-Cum-Store Keeper-2016 [Advt No-3463/OSSC Dated 19.10.2016] available on the homepage. You will have to provide your login credentials to get Admit Card for Computer Operator-cum-Store Keeper. Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the OSSC DV Admit Card 2022 for future reference.

However you can download the OSSC Computer Operator/Store Keeper DV Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.

Candidates can download their Admit Card with the link available on the official website after providing their login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth.

Commission has also uploaded the Bio-Data-cum-Attestation form on its official website. Candidates who have to appear in the document verification round will have to download and submit the Bio-Data-cum-Attestation form duly filled in with full signature at the designated space before the Verification Board on the date of Verification of Documents.

Candidates will have to carry all the essential certificates/documents on the day of verification as mentioned in the notification.