OSSC Exam Date 2021 Out for SI Excise, Inspector, JA and Others @ossc.gov.in, Check Detail Schedule

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the exam date for various posts including SI of Excise,  Junior Assistants and others   on its official website- ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

Created On: Nov 23, 2021 14:14 IST
OSSC Exam Date 2021 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the exam date for various posts including SI of Excise, Soil Conservation Worker, Inspector of Textile and Junior Assistants.  Commission is set to conduct the Main written exam for the above posts in the month of December 2021. 
All those candidates who have qualified for the mains exam round for the above posts can check the detail exam schedule available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission.i.e.-ossc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the main written exam for S.I. of Excise posts on 06/08 December 2021. Main written exam for the Soil Conservation Worker against Advertisement No 4568/OSSC  Dtd. 23.12.2019 will be held on 10/12 December 2021. 

Commission will conduct the main written exam for Inspector of Textile against Advertisement No-3730/OSSC Dtd. 28.10. 2017 will be conducted on 15 December 2021. The mains exam for Junior Assistant under GA and PG(Rent) and OSSC-2019 against Advertisement No-4643/OSSC Dtd. 27.12.2019 will be held on 19/20 December 2021. 

All such candidates who have qualified for the mains exam round for the posts including S.I. of Excise, Soil Conservation Worker, Inspector ot Textile and Junior Assistant under GA and PG(Rent) can check the detail Exam Schedule available on the official website. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below. 

How to Download: OSSC Exam Schedule 2021 

  1. Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. i.e-https://www.ossc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the What is New Section available on the home page.
  3. Click on link-Examination schedule for the Month of December-2021 available on the homepage.
  4. After that you will get the PDF of the OSSC Mains Exam Schedule 2021 for December .
  5. Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

