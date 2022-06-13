OSSC Field Assistant DV Admit Card 2022 To Release on June 16 @ossc.gov.in, Check DV Schedule

OSSC Field Assistant Admit Card/DV Schedule 2022 Update : Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card/DV Schedule update for the post of Field Assistant -2019 on its official website. Commission is to conduct the document verification for the post of Field Assistant -2019 on 24 June 2022. All those candidates who have qualified for document verification round for the Field Assistant post against Advertisement No-4703/OSSC can check the OSSC Field Assistant Admit Card/DV Schedule 2022 Update from the official website.



How to Download: OSSC Field Assistant Admit Card/DV Schedule 2022 Update

Go to official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission - ossc.gov.in.

Visit to the What's New Section available on the Home page.

Click on the link ‘Notice along with details schedule & Bio Data-cum- Attestation form for certificate verification of Field Assistant-2019Advt No-4703/OSSC Dated-30.12.2019 given on its official website.

You will be redirected to new window where you will get the PDF of the OSSC Field Assistant Admit Card/DV Schedule 2022 Update

Download and save the same for future reference.