OSSC FSO DV Admit Card 2022 To Release Tomorrow @ossc.gov.in, Check DV Schedule

Odisha SSC will release the Document Verification Admit Card for the post of Food Safety Officer tomorrow i.e. 22 April 2022 on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check schedule here.

OSSC FSO DV Admit Card 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will release the Document Verification Admit Card for the post of Food Safety Officer tomorrow i.e. 22 April 2022 on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified in the Computer Skill Test for the post of Food Safety Officer-2020 are able to appear for the document verification round.

Candidates who have to appear in the document verification round for Food safety officer post can download OSSC FSO DV Admit Card 2022 through the official website-ossc.gov.in, once it is uploaded.

It is noted that OSSC is to conduct the Certificate Verification for the Food Safety Officer vide Notification No. 2051/OSSC dated 19.04.2022 on 26 April 2022. Commission will upload the OSSC FSO DV Admit Card 2022 on 22 April 2022 on its official website.

Candidates can download the OSSC FSO DV Admit Card 2022 from the link available in the What's New of the Home Page of the official website.

The bio-data-cum-attestation Form has been uploaded on the official website and candidates are required to download & submit the same duly filled in with full signature at the designated space before the Verification Board with all other requisite certificates/documents in original as indicated in the admission letter along with a set of Xerox copy of the same for verification.

You can download the OSSC FSO DV Admit Card/Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC FSO DV Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Check Steps