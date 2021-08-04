OSSC Interview Schedule 2021 Postponed for Combined Auditor Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Details Here

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has postponed the Interview/Viva-voce test for the Combined Auditor post on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check details here.

OSSC Interview Schedule 2021 Postponed: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has postponed the Interview/Viva-voce test for the Combined Auditor Exam-2016 against Advt no- 4118/OSSC. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the Combined Auditor Exam-2016 can check the OSSC Interview Schedule 2021 postponement notice available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission.i.e-ossc.gov.in.

It is noted that the interview/viva-voce for the Combined Auditor post against Advt no- 4118/OSSC was scheduled on 06 August 2021. Now Commission has decided to postpone the interview/viva-voce until further notice.

Short notification further says," Pursuant to Advertisement No. 4118/OSSC dated 22.12.2016 for the post of Combined Auditor-2016 and in continuation to Commission's Notice No. 1906/OSSC dated 23. 07.2021, it is hereby informed to all concerned that the Viva-Voce test for the post of Combined Auditor-2016 scheduled to be held on 06.08.2021 is hereby postponed until further orders. Candidates are advised to be in regular touch with the official website for further updates."

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Combined Auditor Exam can check the postponement notice available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

