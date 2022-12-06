OSSC Jr Executive Assistant Answer Key 2022 (Out) @ossc.gov.in: Download Here

OSSC Jr Executive Assistant Key 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the answer key of the Language Test conducted for Junior Executive Assistants. Participants can download OSSC Answer Key from the website of the commission. OSSC Jr Assistant Answer Key Link is also given below in this article. The same link can be accessed to raise objections if any. The last date for submitting an objection is 08 December 2022.

The Language Test of Junior Executive Assistant 2022 held through Computer Based Recruitment from 29 November to 02 December 2022.

After analyzing all the objections, OSSC will release the result of the test. The next stage of the recruitment will be Typing Test in English. The third and fourth stages of the selection are Computer Application Test and Document Verification respectively.

How to Check OSSC Jr Executive Assistant Answer Key 2022 ?

Go to the website of the commission - ossc.gov.in Click on the answer key link given under the 'Whats'New' section - ‘Link for Inviting Objection on Model Answer Key for the posts of Junior Executive Assistant-2022.’ Enter your details such as Roll Number, Select Date of Birth, Select Date of Exam, Select Batch and enter the text as shown Tap the 'Submit' Button Download OSSC Jr Executive Assistant Answer Key Submit Objection, if any

A total of 130 vacancies are vacant for Junior Executive Assistants (Initial Appointees) Group C Posts under the Home Department, Government of Odisha.

Online applications for the same were invited from 12 August 2022 to 11 September 2022. Selected candidates will be recruited on Rs, 14200 remuneration per month