OSSC JA Admit Card 2021 Released for Junior Assistant Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Downloading Link Here

OSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2021 has been released by Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check direct link here.

OSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for the written exam for Junior Assistant posts against Advt. No.-4540/OSSC Dated 21.12.2019. All such candidates who have qualified for the written exam for Junior Assistant(Special Drive)-2019 exam can download their Admit Card from the direct link given on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission-ossc.gov.in.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is set to conduct the written exam for Junior Assistant (Special Drive)-2019 under ULB on 03 August 2021. Candidates can download the OSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2021 from the link given on the official website.

In a bid to download the OSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration Number and Date of Birth on the place given on official website.

Direct Link for OSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2021



How to Download: OSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2021