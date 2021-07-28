Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

OSSC JA Admit Card 2021 Released for Junior Assistant Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Downloading Link Here

OSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2021 has been released by Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check direct link here. 

Created On: Jul 28, 2021 16:54 IST
OSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2021
OSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2021

OSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for the written exam for Junior Assistant posts against Advt. No.-4540/OSSC Dated 21.12.2019. All such candidates who have qualified for the written exam for Junior Assistant(Special Drive)-2019 exam can download their Admit Card  from the direct link given on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission-ossc.gov.in.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is set to conduct the written exam for Junior Assistant (Special Drive)-2019 under ULB on 03 August 2021. Candidates can download the OSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2021 from the link given on the official website. 

In a bid to download the OSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration Number and Date of Birth on the place given on official website. 

Candidates who have qualified for the written exam for Junior Assistant (Special Drive)-2019 under ULB should note that they can download the OSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2021 available on the official website. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link for OSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2021

How to Download: OSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2021

  • Go to official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission - ossc.gov.in/
  • Visit to the What's New Section available on the Home page.
  • Click on the link ‘Download the Admission Letter for Written Examination of Junior Assistant(Special Drive)-2019 under ULB to be held on 03.08.2021" given on its official website.
    Candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration Number and Date Of Birth.
  • Download the save the OSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2021 for future reference.

Comment ()
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

5 + 8 =
Post

Comments