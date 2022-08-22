OSSC DV Admit Card 2021 (Out) at ossc.gov.in, Download Assistant Librarian Hall Ticket Here

OSSC Assistant Librarian Admit Card 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the document verification Admit Card for the post of Assistant Librarian-2021 on its official website. Candidates qualified for the document verification round for the Assistant Librarian-2021 against Advt. No.4340/OSSC can download their Admit Card for the official website-ossc.gov.in.
In a bid to download the OSSC Assistant Librarian Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link available on the official website.
Alternatively you can download the OSSC Assistant Librarian Admit Card 2021 directly through the link given below.
It is noted that Commission is set to conduct the document verification for the Post of Assistant Librarian-2021 on 24 August 2022. Candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registered Username/Mobile No/Email and Password to the link available on the official website.
You can download the OSSC Assistant Librarian Admit Card 2021 following the steps given below.
Process to Download: OSSC Assistant Librarian Admit Card 2021
- Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission i.e -ossc.gov.in.
- Go to the What's New section on the home page.
- Click on link-Download Admission Letter for Certificate Verification For the Post of Assistant Librarian-2021.
- [Advt. No.4340/OSSC dated 23.12.2021] available on the homepage.
- Provide your login credentials to the link available on the home page.
- You will get the Admit Card in a new window.
- Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the same for future reference.