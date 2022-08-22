OSSC DV Admit Card 2021 (Out) at ossc.gov.in, Download Assistant Librarian Hall Ticket Here

Odisha SSC has released the document verification Admit Card for the post of Assistant Librarian on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download link here.

OSSC Assistant Librarian Admit Card 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the document verification Admit Card for the post of Assistant Librarian-2021 on its official website. Candidates qualified for the document verification round for the Assistant Librarian-2021 against Advt. No.4340/OSSC can download their Admit Card for the official website-ossc.gov.in.

In a bid to download the OSSC Assistant Librarian Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link available on the official website.

Alternatively you can download the OSSC Assistant Librarian Admit Card 2021 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC Assistant Librarian Admit Card 2021





It is noted that Commission is set to conduct the document verification for the Post of Assistant Librarian-2021 on 24 August 2022. Candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registered Username/Mobile No/Email and Password to the link available on the official website.

You can download the OSSC Assistant Librarian Admit Card 2021 following the steps given below.



Process to Download: OSSC Assistant Librarian Admit Card 2021