OSSC Mains Exam Schedule 2020 (Out) for Civil Defence Instructor/Store Inspector Post @ossc.gov.in, Download PDF

Odisha SSC has released the mains exam schedule for the post of Civil Defence Instructor/Senior Store Inspector post on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC Mains Exam Schedule 2020 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the mains exam schedule for the post of Civil Defence Instructor/Senior Store Inspector post on its official website. Commission will conduct the mains exam for the Civil Defence Instructor/Senior Store Inspector posts under D.G. of Police, Fire Service, Home Guards and Civil Defence, Odisha on 26-27 June 2022.

Candidates who have successfully qualified in the prelims exam for the Civil Defence Instructor/Senior Store Inspector post are able to appear in the mains exam round as per the selection process for the above post. Candidates qualified in the prelims exam for Civil Defence Instructor/Senior Store Inspector post can download the OSSC Mains Exam Schedule 2020 from the official website.

As per the short notice released, the exam for the Paper I i.e. for General English and Odia Language will be held on 26 June 2022. Both the paper i.e. General English and Odia Language will be held in subjective type of exam to be conducted in Question-Cum-Answer Booklet mode.

The Paper III and Paper IV i.e. for General Studies and Computer Skill Test respectively will be conducted on 27 June 2022 in the objective mode.

Commission will upload the Admit Card for the mains exam for above post on 16 June 2022 on its official website. Candidates who have successfully qualified for the Civil Defence Instructor/Senior Store Inspector mains exam round can download the OSSC Mains Exam Schedule 2020 from the official website after following the steps given below

How to Download OSSC Prelims Admit Card 2022 Update Steps Here

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. www.ossc.gov.in. Click on the What is New Section available on the home page. Click on link-Notice Regarding Publication of Result and schedule of Main Written Examination for the Post of Civil Defence Instructor/Senior Store Inspector [Advt No-4559/OSSC Dated -31.12.2020] available on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new window where you will get the PDF of the OSSC Mains Exam Schedule 2020Update.

Download and save the same for future reference.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC Mains Exam Schedule 2020



