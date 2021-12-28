OSSC Recruitment 2022 for 123 Traffic Constable and JFTA Posts, Details Here

Odisha Public Service Commission (OSSC) has published indicative notifications for various posts including Traffic Constable and Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant (JFTA)

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OSSC) has published indicative notifications for various posts including Traffic Constable and Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant (JFTA). Approx 123 persons will be recruited for the said posts. Out of total, 56 vacancies are for Traffic Constable Posts and 67 for Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant Post. Applications will be invited through online mode on ossc.gov.in. The schedule of online application form will be notified shortly.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: to be announced soon

Last date for submission of online application: to be announced soon

OSSC Vacancy Details

Traffic Constable – 56 Posts [UR-31(w-12), SEBC-10(w-02), SC-07(w-03) ST-08(w-03), ESM-02, Sports Person-01]

Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant (JFTA) – 67 Posts [UR-14(w-04), ST-29(w-10), SC-l l(w-04), SEBC- 13(04)]

OSSC Salary:

Traffic Constable – Rs. 13300/- per month (for 1st year)

Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant (JFTA) – Rs. 13,100/- per month (for 1st year)

Eligibility Criteria for OSSC Traffic Constable and JFTA Posts

Educational Qualification:

Traffic Constable – The candidate applying for the post must have passed +2 Examination or equivalent examination conducted by recognised Board/University or from institutions recognised by Board/University and he/she must have passed M.E standard/RSC examination with Odia as a language subject.

Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant (JFTA) – The candidate must have passed +2 Vocational (Fisheries) from CHSE/University and must know swimming well. Candidates possessing +2 Science qualifications are also eligible to apply for the post. But, when candidates possessing +2 Vocational (Fisheries) qualifications will not be available, candidates with +2 Science qualifications will be considered for selection and the candidate must have passed M.E standard/RSC examination with Odia as a language subject.

Age Limit:

21 to 32 years

How to apply for OSSC Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested and eligible candidate can apply on ossc.gov.in, once the link is activated.