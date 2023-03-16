OSSC Regular Teacher Answer Key 2023 Released @ossc.gov.in: Raise Objections, If Any

OSSC Regular Teacher Answer Key 2023 : Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the model answer key for Regular Teacher posts on its official website-https://www.ossc.gov.in. Download PDF and raise objection.

OSSC Regular Teacher Answer Key 2023: Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the model answer key for Regular Teacher posts against Advertisement No.6785/OSSC on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the preliminary examination for the post of Regular Teacher-2022 conducted from 10 to 13 March 2023 can download the OSSC Regular Teacher Model Answer Key 2023 from the official website of OSSC-https://www.ossc.gov.in.

You can download the OSSC Regular Teacher Model Answer Key 2023 directly through the link given below.

Link To Raise Objection: OSSC Regular Teacher Model Answer Key 2023

Direct Link To Download: OSSC Regular Teacher Model Answer Key 2023 Notice

Commission has conducted the prelims exam for the post of Regular Teacher-2022 for TGT ARTS, TGT Science (PCM) & TGT Science (CBZ) from 10 to 13 March 2023 through Computer Based Recruitment Examination mode .

OSSC Regular Teacher Answer Key 2023: Overview

Event Details Organization Odisha Staff Selection Commission Post Name Regular Teacher Advertisement No. 6785/OSSC Number of Posts 7540 Category Govt Jobs Official Website www.ossc.gov.in.



Now the Commission has uploaded the PDF of the Model Answer Key for the written exam for the above posts on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for the above posts can download the Answer key and can raise their objections, if any, through online mode on or before 19 March 2023.

Earlier OSSC had issued notification for the 7540 vacancies for Regular Teachers for Government Secondary Schools under the S&ME Department, Odisha, Bhubaneswar.

Selection for these posts is based on three stages test including

State Nature of Test Stage 1 Pre Exam Stage 2 Mains Exam, and Stage 3 Interview



Candidates appeared in the written exam can download OSSC Regular Teacher Answer Key 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Check OSSC Regular Teacher Answer Key 2023?