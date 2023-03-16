JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

OSSC Regular Teacher Answer Key 2023 Released @ossc.gov.in: Raise Objections, If Any

OSSC Regular Teacher Answer Key 2023: Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the model answer key for Regular Teacher posts on its official website-https://www.ossc.gov.in. Download PDF and raise objection. 

OSSC Regular Teacher Model Answer Key 2023 Download

OSSC Regular Teacher Answer Key 2023: Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the model answer key for Regular Teacher posts against Advertisement No.6785/OSSC on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the preliminary examination for the post of Regular Teacher-2022 conducted from 10 to 13 March 2023 can download the OSSC Regular Teacher Model Answer Key 2023 from the official website of OSSC-https://www.ossc.gov.in.

You can download the OSSC Regular Teacher Model Answer Key 2023 directly through the link given below. 

Link To Raise Objection: OSSC Regular Teacher Model Answer Key 2023

Direct Link To Download: OSSC Regular Teacher Model Answer Key 2023 Notice 

Commission has conducted the prelims exam for the post of  Regular Teacher-2022 for TGT ARTS, TGT Science (PCM) & TGT Science (CBZ) from 10 to 13 March 2023 through Computer Based Recruitment  Examination mode .

OSSC Regular Teacher Answer Key 2023: Overview

Event  Details 
Organization  Odisha Staff Selection Commission
Post Name Regular Teacher 
 Advertisement No. 6785/OSSC
Number of Posts  7540
Category  Govt Jobs
Official Website  www.ossc.gov.in.


Now the Commission has uploaded the PDF of the Model Answer Key for the written exam for the above posts on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for the above posts can download the Answer key and can raise their objections, if any, through online mode on or before 19 March 2023. 

Earlier OSSC had issued notification for the 7540 vacancies for Regular Teachers for Government Secondary Schools under the S&ME Department, Odisha, Bhubaneswar. 

Selection for these posts is based on three stages test including

State  Nature of Test
Stage 1   Pre Exam 
Stage 2  Mains Exam, and 
Stage 3 Interview


Candidates appeared in the written exam can download OSSC Regular Teacher Answer Key 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How To Check OSSC Regular Teacher Answer Key 2023?

  • Go to the official website of OSSC i.e., www.ossc.gov.in
  • Click on the What’s New  Section option present on home page
  • Click on the link-Link for Inviting Objection on Model Answer Key for the post of Regular Teachers for Government Secondary Schools under S & ME Department. Advertisement No.6785/OSSC dated 23.11.2022 on the home page.
  • Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
  • Download and save the OSSC Regular Teacher Model Answer Key 2023 for future reference. 

FAQ

What is the process to raise objection for OSSC Regular Teacher Model Answer Key 2023?

You will have to provide your login credentials to the link for the OSSC Regular Teacher Model Answer Key 2023 on the official website

What is the last date for raising the objections for OSSC Regular Teacher Model Answer Key 2023 ?

You can raise your objections about the OSSC Regular Teacher Model Answer Key 2023 on or before 19 March 2023.
