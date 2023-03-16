OSSC Regular Teacher Answer Key 2023 Released @ossc.gov.in: Raise Objections, If Any

OSSC Regular Teacher Answer Key 2023: Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the model answer key for Regular Teacher posts against Advertisement No.6785/OSSC on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the preliminary examination for the post of Regular Teacher-2022 conducted from 10 to 13 March 2023 can download the OSSC Regular Teacher Model Answer Key 2023 from the official website of OSSC-https://www.ossc.gov.in.
You can download the OSSC Regular Teacher Model Answer Key 2023 directly through the link given below.
Commission has conducted the prelims exam for the post of Regular Teacher-2022 for TGT ARTS, TGT Science (PCM) & TGT Science (CBZ) from 10 to 13 March 2023 through Computer Based Recruitment Examination mode .
OSSC Regular Teacher Answer Key 2023: Overview
|Event
|Details
|Organization
|Odisha Staff Selection Commission
|Post Name
|Regular Teacher
|Advertisement No.
|6785/OSSC
|Number of Posts
|7540
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Official Website
|www.ossc.gov.in.
Now the Commission has uploaded the PDF of the Model Answer Key for the written exam for the above posts on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for the above posts can download the Answer key and can raise their objections, if any, through online mode on or before 19 March 2023.
Earlier OSSC had issued notification for the 7540 vacancies for Regular Teachers for Government Secondary Schools under the S&ME Department, Odisha, Bhubaneswar.
Selection for these posts is based on three stages test including
|State
|Nature of Test
|Stage 1
|Pre Exam
|Stage 2
|Mains Exam, and
|Stage 3
|Interview
Candidates appeared in the written exam can download OSSC Regular Teacher Answer Key 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.
How To Check OSSC Regular Teacher Answer Key 2023?
- Go to the official website of OSSC i.e., www.ossc.gov.in
- Click on the What’s New Section option present on home page
- Click on the link-Link for Inviting Objection on Model Answer Key for the post of Regular Teachers for Government Secondary Schools under S & ME Department. Advertisement No.6785/OSSC dated 23.11.2022 on the home page.
- Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
- Download and save the OSSC Regular Teacher Model Answer Key 2023 for future reference.