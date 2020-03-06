OSSC Result 2020 for Combined Auditor Posts Declared @ossc.gov.in, Check Selection List Here

OSSC Result 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the Supplement Select List for the Combined Auditor posts on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared for the OSSC Combined Auditor Exam can check the supplement result on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -http://www.ossc.gov.in/.

According to the short notification released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), the Supplementary Select List for the posts of Combined Auditor has been released on its official website against the non joining vacancies for the posts of Combined Auditor-2014. All such candidates who have applied for these posts can check the same.

It is noted that earlier Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) had released the recruitment notification for the posts of Combined Auditor-2014.

Candidates can check the OSSC Result 2020 for Combined Auditor posts on the official website of OSSC. You can check the Supplementary Select Lists also with the link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC Result 2020 for Combined Auditor Posts





OSSC Result 2020 for Combined Auditor Posts: Download Process

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. i.e-http://www.ossc.gov.in

Click on link-COMBINED AUDITOR-2014 (ADVT. NO. 3929/OSSC-DT.24.12.2014)- SUPPLEMENTARY SELECT LIST available on the homepage.

You can click and a new PDF will be open of the OSSC Result 2020 for Combined Auditor Posts.

Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Candidates can check the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) for latest updates regarding the recruitment process for Combined Auditor Posts. Candidates can check also the jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.