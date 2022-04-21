OSSC Exam Calendar 2022(Out) for May/June-22 @ossc.gov.in, Download PDF for Stenographer, Assistant, Steno, Amin and others

Odisha OSSC has released the details tentative exam dates scheduled in the Month of May/June 2022on its website -ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC Tentative Exam Calendar May June 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the details tentative exam dates scheduled in the Month of May/June 2022. Candidates who have applied for various major exams including Junior Stenographer-2021, Field Assistant-2019, Soil Conservation Extension Worker, Laboratory Assistant Cum Store Keeper Post, Amin-2016, Assistant Training Officer-2016, Jr Steno-2016, Assistant Curator and Conservator and others.

Candidates who are part of various round of selection process for these posts can check the tentative schedule for these exams on the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

According to the OSSC Tentative Exam Calendar May June 2022 released, Commission will conduct the Shorthand and Transcription Test for the Junior Stenographer-2021 post on 02 May 2022. The Main written examination for the post of Field Assistant-2019 will be held on 07 May 2022.

Certification Verification for the post of Laboratory Assistant Cum Store Keeper Post-2018 will be held from 17 to 20 May 2022.

The Computer Skill Test for the post of Asst. Curator & Conservator-2017 will be held on 07 June 2022 where as Certificate Verification for the post of Jr Steno 2016 will be held on 16 to 18 June 2022. The Physical Test for the Amin 2016 post will be conducted from 03 June 2022 onwards.

You can download the OSSC Tentative Exam Calendar May June 2022 for all the major exams tentatively scheduled in the month of April from the official website after following these steps given below,

How to Download OSSC Tentative Exam Calendar May June 2022 Update Steps Here