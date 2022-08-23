OSSC Traffic Constable Result 2022 (Declared) at ossc.gov.in, Download PET Schedule

Odisha SSC has declared the result for the Traffic Constable post on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check PET schedule here.

OSSC Traffic Constable Result 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the provisional result for the Traffic Constable post on its official website. Candidates shortlisted provisionally are able to appear in the Physical Standard Measurement and Physical Test for the Traffic Constables Posts.

Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Traffic Constable post can download Traffic Constable Result 2022 from the official website -ossc.gov.in.

You can download the OSSC Traffic Constable Result 2022 directly through the link given below.

A total of 287 candidates have been finally shortlisted for the Physical Standard Measurement and Physical Test for the Traffic Constables Posts. Commission had conducted the written exam for the Traffic Constables post on 30/31 July 2022 through CBRE mode.

Commission will conduct the Physical Standard Measurement and Physical Test for the Traffic Constables Posts on 21 September 2022. Candidates qualified for the Physical Standard Measurement and Physical Test for the Traffic Constables Posts are advised to check the official website for latest update for the same.

You can download the OSSC Traffic Constable Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: OSSC Traffic Constable Result 2022

Visit the official website of OSSC i.e. ossc.gov.in. Click on ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES PROVISIONALLY SHORTLISTED FOR APPEARING THE PHYSICAL STANDARD MEASUREMENT AND PHYSICAL TEST FOR THE POST OF TRAFFIC CONSTABLE -2021 UNDER STATE TRANSPORT AUTHORITY (STA), ODISHA Advt. No.4328/OSSC Dtd.23.12.2021’ on the home page. It will redirect to a new page where you will get the PDF of the OSSC Traffic Constable Result 2022. Download OSSC Traffic Constable Result 2022 and save the same for future reference.

The whole exercise is to fill the 56 posts of Traffic Constable as Initial Appointees under State Transport Authority, Commerce & Transport (Transport) Department, Govt. of Odisha.