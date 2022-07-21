OSSSC Group C PET Admit Card 2022 (Released) for Excise Constable/Forest Guard Post @osssc.gov.in, Check Download Link

Odisha SSSC has released the Admit Card for the Physical Test for Excise Constable on its official website -osssc.gov.in. Check download link.

OSSSC Group C PET Admit Card 2022 Download: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the Admit Card for the Physical Test for the posts of Excise Constable and Forest Guard under CRE-2021 for Group-C posts. Candidates qualified for the Physical Test round for the Excise Constable and Forest Guard post can download their Admit Card from the official website of OSSSC-osssc.gov.in

It is noted that Commission will conduct the Physical Test for the posts of Excise Constable and Forest Guard under CRE-2021 for Group-C posts on 26 July 2022 (Tuesday).

Candidates qualified for the Physical Test round should note that the Physical Test will comprising of Physical Standard Measurement (PSM) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be conducted at all districts for the Excise Constable and Forest Guard.

Commission has uploaded the Physical Test Admit Card for the above post on its official website. Candidates can download the same after following the steps given below.

How to download OSSSC Group C PET Admit Card 2022