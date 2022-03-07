OSSSC Group C Revised Answer Key 2022 Out: Download PDF @osssc.gov.in

OSSSC Group C Answer Key 2022 has been released by Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission at osssc.gov.in. Download PDF Here.

OSSSC Group C Answer Key 2022 Download: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), on 07 March 2022, uploaded the final answer key to the question of the written test for Combined Recruitment Exam 2021 for Group C Posts on its website (osssc.gov.in). OSSSC Group C Final Answer Key has been prepared on the basis of objections received in response to the answer key published on 04 February 2022 and the last date for raising objection was 11 February 2022.

OSSSC Group C Revised Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download OSSSC Answer Key from this link.

How to Download OSSSC Group C Revised Answer Key 2022 ?

Go to the official website of OSSSC - Click on the link ‘Notification No. IIE-136/2021-39(C)/OSSSC date - 07.03.2022 ----- Revision of Answer Keys to the Questions of the Written Test for Combined Recruitment Examination - 2021 for Group-'C' posts.’ Download OSSSC Group C Answer Key PDF Check revised answers

OSSSC Group C Result

The candidates can calculate their probable results with the help of the revised answer key. However, OSSSC Group C Answer Key is also expected soon on the official website. Those who qualify in the written exam will be called for Document Verification. PET and PST shall be conducted for Forest Guard, and Excise Constable Posts Only.

OSSSC Group C Exam was conducted for the post of Statistical Field Surveyor, Assistant Revenue Inspector, Amin, Forest Guard, and Excise Constable on 30 January 2022.

OSSSC Group Recruitment Notification 2021 was published for filling up 2841 vacancies under different departments of the Government of Odisha.