OSSSC Radiographer Recruitment 2021 Notification Out @ossc.gov.in: 200 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online fro 7 Jan

OSSSC Radiographer Recruitment 2021: Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Radiographer of district cadre in various district establishments and 7 Medical College and Hospitals under Health and Family Welfare Department of Government of Odisha. Interested and Eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC Radiographer Recruitment 2021 Online Registration will start from 7 January 2021 and end on 30 January 2021. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Online Registration, Online Payment of Exam Fee: 7 January 2021 to 30 January 2021

Submission of online application: 7 January 2021 to 6 February 2021

OSSSC Radiographer 2021 Recruitment Vacancy Details

Radiographer - 200 Posts

OSSSC Radiographer 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed +2 Science Exam under the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha/equivalent and Diploma in Medical Radiation Technology (DMRT) from any govt. Or any other private institutions recognized by govt. Of Odisha or AICTE. The candidates must have registered their names in Radiographer Council in the State and have a valid registration certificate. The candidate must be also able to read, speak and write Odia.

OSSSC Radiographer 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 32 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download OSSSC Radiographer 2021 Official Notification PDF Here

OSSSC Radiographer 2021 Apply Online - to active on 7 January

Official Website

How to apply for OSSSC Radiographer 2021 Recruitment

Interested candidates can apply online from 7 January to 30 January 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

OSSSC Radiographer 2021 Application Fee

For Others: Rs. 100/-

SC/ST/PWD: Nil

