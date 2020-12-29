OSSSC Pharmacist 2021 Recruitment: 600 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @osssc.gov.in

OSSSC Pharmacist 2021 Recruitment Notification is out at osssc.gov.in for 600 Vacancies. 

Created On: Dec 29, 2020 15:04 IST
Modified On: Dec 29, 2020 15:06 IST
OSSSC Pharmacist 2021 Recruitment: Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Pharmacist in various district establishments and 7 Medical College and Hospitals under Health & Family Welfare Department of Government of Odisha. Interested and Eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC Pharmacist 2021 Recruitment Online Registration can be done till 6 February 2021. The recruitment is being conducted according to Odisha Pharmacist Service. Around 600 vacancies to be filled in the district cadre. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 7 January 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 30 January 2021
  • Last Date for Submission of Online Application: 06 February 2021

OSSSC Pharmacist 2021 Recruitment Vacancy Details

  • Pharmacist - 600 Posts

OSSSC Pharmacist 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed +2 Science Exam under Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha/equivalent and Diploma in Pharmacy from Government Medical College & Hospitals of the State/any other recognized private institutions duly approved by AICTE and exam conducted by the Odisha Pharmacy Board. The candidates must have registered their names in Pharmacist Council in the State and have a valid registration certificate. The candidate must be also able to read, speak and write Odia.

OSSSC Pharmacist 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 32 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download OSSSC Pharmacist 2021 Official Notification PDF Here

OSSSC Pharmacist 2021 Apply Online - to active on 7 January

Official Website

How to apply for OSSSC Pharmacist 2021 Recruitment
Interested candidates can apply online from 7 January to 30 January 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

OSSSC Pharmacist 2021 Application Fee

  • For Others: Rs. 100/-
  • SC/ST/PWD: Nil

