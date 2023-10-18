Patna University Result 2023 OUT on pup.ac.in, Download UG and PG Semester Result PDF

Patna University Result 2023 OUT: Patna University declared the results for various UG and PG courses like M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, MCA, BA, B.Com, LL.M on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Patna University Result 2023: Patna University has recently declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses like M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, MCA, BA, B.Com, LL.M, and other exams. PU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- pup.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Patna University results by their roll number.

As per the latest update, Patna University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- pup.ac.in.

How to check Patna University Results 2023?

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, MCA, BA, B.Com, LL.M, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Patna University results PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - Patnauniv.ac.in

Step 2: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click on ‘Go’.

Step 4: Result PDF will appear on the screen and check your result.

Step 5: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to Patna University Results 2023

Check here the direct link to download PU Results or various UG and PG courses.

Course

Result Links

P. G. General Courses (Arts, Science & Commerce), Semester- IV

Click here

Master of Computer Application Semester- II

Click here

P.G. General Courses(Arts, Science & Commerce), Semester- II

Click here

P.G. Self Finance Sem- II

Click here

Master of Computer Application Sem- IV

Click here

Bachelor of Arts (DDE) Part- III

Click here

Bachelor of Commerce(DDE) Part- III

Click here

Master of Laws Sem- I

Click here

Master of Laws Sem- III

Click here

Highlights of Patna University

Patna University is located in  Patna, Bihar. It was established in the year 1917. It is the first university in Bihar and the seventh oldest university in the Indian subcontinent in the modern era. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Patna University offers various UG, PG, M.Phil., and doctorate programs in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Humanities, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculties of Law, Education, Commerce, Fine Arts, and Medicine 

Patna University Highlights

University Name

Patna University

Established

1917

Location

Patna, Bihar

Patna University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

FAQ

Is Patna University Result 2023 Declared for M.A. 4th semester?

Yes, Patna University has released the results of M.A 4th semester on its official website. The Patna University result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I check my Patna University result PDF 2023 for MCA 2nd Sem?

The Patna University result PDF 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Patna University result PDF on this page.

