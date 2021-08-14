PFRDA Grade A Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Assistant Manager Posts @pfrda.org.in

PFRDA is hiring Assistant Managers (Officer Grade A) for General, Actuarial, Finance & Accounts, Information Technology, Official Language (Rajbhasha) Streams. Details Here.

PFRDA Grade A Recruitment 2021: Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager (Officer Grade A) for General, Actuarial, Finance & Accounts, Information Technology, Official Language (Rajbhasha), Research (Economics) and Research (Statistics) Streams. Online Applications are for PFRDA Recruitment 2021 on official website - pfrda.org.in. Interested and eligible candidates can submit PFRDA Grade A Application latest by 16 September 2021.

Candidates who would apply successfully for PFRDA Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021 will be called for Phase 1 Exam followed by Phase 2 Exam.

PFRDA Grade A Notification Download

PFRDA Grade A Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of submission of online application: 16 September 2021 Availability of Call Letters for Phase – I & Phase – II On-line Examinations on PFRDA website - Will be intimated by E-mail/SMS PFRDA Phase 1 Exam Date - Will be intimated on the website of PFRDA at www.pfrda.org.in. PFRDA Phase 2 Exam Date - Will be intimated on the website of PFRDA at www.pfrda.org.in. PFRDA Phase 3 Interview Date - Will be intimated to candidates successful in On- Line Examination by E-mail.

PFRDA Grade A Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager(Officer Grade A) - 11 Posts

General - 5 Posts Actuarial - 2 Posts Finance & Accounts - 2 Posts IT - 2 Posts Official Language (Rajbhasha) - 1 Post Research (Economics) - 1 Post Research (Statistics) - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for PFRDA Grade A Assistant Manager Posts

Educational Qualification:

General - Master's Degree in any discipline, Bachelor's Degree in Law, Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from a recognized University, CA, CFA, CS, CWA Actuarial - Graduation from a recognised University / Institute AND Pass or exemption in all Seven (07) 'Core Principles' subjects of the Institute of Actuaries of lndia (lAl) Examination Finance & Accounts - Graduation from a recognized university AND Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA) or Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) from ICAI / Associate Cost and Management Accountant (ACMA) or Fellow Cost and Management Accountant (FCMA) from ICMAI/Associate Company Secretary (ACS) or Fellow Company Secretary (FCS) from ICSI Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from CFA Institute. IT - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (electrical / electronics and communication / information technology / computer science) / Masters in Computer Application / Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computers / information technology. Minimum Experience: Post Qualification experience of two (02) years in the field of Information Technology. Official Language (Rajbhasha) - Master’s Degree in Hindi with English as one of the subjects at Bachelor’s Degree level or Master’s Degree in Sanskrit/ English/ Economics/ Commerce with Hindi as a subject at Bachelor’s Degree level from a recognized University / Institute Research (Economics) - Master’s Degree in Economics / Econometrics. Research (Statistics) - Master’s Degree in Statistics.

PFRDA Grade A Age Limit:

A candidate must not have exceeded the age of thirty (30) years as on July 31, 2021 i.e., candidate must have been born on or after August 01, 1991.

PFRDA Grade A Probation:

The successful candidates recruited for the post of Officer Grade ‘A’ (Assistant Manager) shall undergo probation of one year. The candidates shall be confirmed in the services of PFRDA subject to their satisfactory performance during the probation period.

PFRDA Grade A Salary:

Rs. 28150-1550(4)-34350-1750(7)-46600- EB-1750(4)-53600- 2000(1)-55600 (17 years)

Selection Process for PFRDA Grade A

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Phase I Online examination - 2 Papers of 100 marks each Phase 2 Online examination - 2 Papers of 100 marks each Phase 3 Interview

How to Apply for PFRDA Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Manager Grade A Posts ?

Interested candidates can apply online from 13 August 2021 to 16 September 2021 as follow:

Application Registration Payment of Fees Uploading of Photograph Uploading of Signature, Left Thumb impression and Handwriting declaration

Candidates need not submit the system generated print out of the ON-LINE application to PFRDA's office

Application Fee: