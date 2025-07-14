PFRDA Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT For Assistant Manager Posts at pfrda.org.in, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

PFRDA Grade A Recruitment 2025 Notification:Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has published recruitment notification for Assistant Manager (Officer Grade A) posts in the Employment News July (12-18)2025. A total of 40 positions are available in different disciplines including General, Finance and Accounts, Information Technology, Research (Economics), Research (Statistics), Actuary, Legal and Official Language (Rajbhasha). Online application is undedrway and interested and eligible candidates can submit PFRDA Grade A Application latest by August 06, 2025. Candidates should have certain educational qualification including Masters/Graduateion with other eligibility to apply for these posts. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the written exam scheduled to be held on September 06, 2025 (Saturday).You can check all details including Qualification, Age Limit, Important dates, Exam pattern, Syllabus, Selection process here.

PFRDA Grade A Recruitment 2025: Download PDF The detailed pdf displaying all crucial details including eligibility, selection process, age limit, exam fee and others is available on the official website. You can download the detailed pdf directly through the link given below PFRDA Grade A Recruitment 2025 Download Link PFRDA Grade A Recruitment 2025 Overview Various Assistant Manager (Officer Grade A) posts posts are to be filled through the PFRDA Grade A Notification 2025 across the country. You can get here an overview of the recruitment drive given below. Particulars Details Organization Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Post Name Assistant Manager (Officer Grade A) Disciplines General, Finance and Accounts, Information Technology, Research (Economics), Research (Statistics), Actuary, Legal and Official Language (Rajbhasha) Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online) Last date August 06, 2025 Salary Rs. 44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4) 85850-3300(1)-89150 (17 years) Phase - I On-line Examination September 06, 2025 (Saturday) Phase - II On-line Examination October 06, 2025 (Monday) Official Website www.pfrda.org.in

PFRDA Grade A Recruitment 2025:Important Dates The online application process has been commenced on the official website-www.pfrda.org.in. You can check the detailed schedule for the recruitment drive given below- Last Date of submission of online application August 06, 2025 Availability of Call Letters for Phase – I & Phase – II On-line Examinations PFRDA website-https://www.pfrda.org.in/ Phase - I On-line Examination September 06, 2025 (Saturday) Phase - II On-line Examination October 06, 2025 (Monday) Phase – III Interview Will be intimated to candidates successful in Phase II by E-mail/SMS. PFRDA Grade A Recruitment 2025: What is PFRDA Grade A Salary Candidates selected finally for the Assistant Manager (Officer Grade A) posts will get as he pay scale of Officers in Grade ‘A’ is Rs. 44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4) 85850-3300(1)-89150 (17 years).

As per the notification released, presently, the gross emolument including PFRDA’s contribution towards National Pension System (NPS), Grade Allowance, Special Allowance, Special Grade Allowance, Dearness Allowance, Local Allowance, Family Allowance, Special Compensatory Allowance, Learning Allowance and Housing Allowance, etc. at the minimum of scale is approx. Rs.1,57,000/- per month.

PFRDA Grade A Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details A total of 20 positions of Assistant Manager (Officer Grade A)are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check disciplines wise posts details given below- General 08 Actuarial 02 Information Technology 02 Research (Economics) 01 Research (Statistics) 02 Actuary 02 Legal 02 Official Language (Rajbhasha) 01 PFRDA Grade A Age Limit: A candidate must not have exceeded the age of thirty (30) years as on July 31, 2025 i.e., candidate must have been born on or after August 01,1995 PFRDA Grade A Recruitment 2025: Educational Qualification Candidates applying for these positions are required to fulfill the postwise eligibility as mentioned in the notification. You can go through the details of the posts wise educational qualification given below-

Disciplines Educational Qualification General Master's Degree in any discipline or Bachelor's Degree in Law or Bachelor's Degree in Engineering

from a recognized University or ACA/ FCA from ICAI or ACS/ FCS from ICSI or ACMA/ FCMA from

ICMAI (erstwhile AICWA/ FICWA from ICWAI) or CFA from CFA Institute. Actuarial Graduation from a recognized university AND ACA/ FCA from ICAI or ACS/ FCS from ICSI or

ACMA/ FCMA from ICMAI (erstwhile AICWA/ FICWA from ICWAI) or CFA from CFA Institute. Information Technology Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (electrical / electronics and communication / information technology / computer science) or Masters in Computer Application or Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computers / information technology.

OR

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering with specialization in AI and ML / Masters in Computer Application with specialization in AI and ML /B.Sc. with specialization in AI and ML/ Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computers/ information technology with specialization in AI and ML. Research (Economics) Master’s Degree in Statistics/Economics/ Commerce/ Business Administration (Finance)/ Econometrics. Research (Statistics) Master’s Degree in Statistics/ Economics/ Commerce/ Business Administration (Finance)/

Econometrics. Actuary Graduation from a recognized University / Institute AND Pass or exemption in all Seven (07) 'Core Principles' subjects of the Institute of Actuaries of lndia (lAl) Examination. Legal Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University/ Institute. Official Language (Rajbhasha) Master's Degree in Hindi with English as one of the subjects at Bachelor's Degree level or Master's Degree in Sanskrit/ English/ Economics/ Commerce with Hindi as a subject at Bachelor's Degree level from a recognized University/ Institute.