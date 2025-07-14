PFRDA Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT For Assistant Manager Posts at pfrda.org.in, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
PFRDA Grade A Recruitment 2025: Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has published notification for the posts of Assistant Manager (Officer Grade A) in the Employment News July (12-18)2025. These positions are available in different disciplines including General, Finance and Accounts, IT, Research (Economics) and others. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the written exam followed by interview. The last date for submission of application is by August 06, 2025.

Manish Kumar
ByManish Kumar
Jul 14, 2025, 09:53 IST
Get all details for PFRDA Recruitment 2025

PFRDA Grade A Recruitment 2025 Notification:Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has published recruitment notification for Assistant Manager (Officer Grade A) posts in the Employment News July (12-18)2025. A total of 40 positions are available in different  disciplines including General, Finance and Accounts, Information Technology, Research (Economics), Research (Statistics), Actuary, Legal and Official Language (Rajbhasha).

Online application is undedrway and interested and eligible candidates can submit PFRDA Grade A Application latest by August 06, 2025. Candidates should have certain educational qualification including Masters/Graduateion with other eligibility to apply for these posts.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the written exam scheduled to be held on September 06, 2025 (Saturday).You can check all details including Qualification, Age Limit, Important dates, Exam pattern, Syllabus, Selection process here.

PFRDA Grade A Recruitment 2025: Download PDF

The detailed pdf displaying all crucial details including eligibility, selection process, age limit, exam fee and others is available on the official website. You can download the detailed pdf directly through the link given below

PFRDA Grade A Recruitment 2025  Download Link

PFRDA Grade A Recruitment 2025 Overview

Various Assistant Manager (Officer Grade A) posts posts are to be filled through  the PFRDA Grade A Notification 2025 across the country. You can get here an overview of the recruitment drive given below. 

Particulars Details
Organization Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA)
Post Name Assistant Manager (Officer Grade A)
Disciplines  General, Finance and Accounts, Information Technology, Research (Economics), Research (Statistics), Actuary, Legal and Official Language (Rajbhasha)
Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online)
Last date August 06, 2025
Salary  Rs. 44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4) 85850-3300(1)-89150 (17 years)
Phase - I On-line Examination  September 06, 2025 (Saturday)
Phase - II On-line Examination  October 06, 2025 (Monday)
Official Website www.pfrda.org.in

PFRDA Grade A Recruitment 2025:Important Dates

The online application process has been commenced on the official website-www.pfrda.org.in. You can check the detailed schedule for the recruitment drive given below-

Last Date of submission of online application  August 06, 2025
Availability of Call Letters for Phase – I & Phase – II On-line Examinations  PFRDA website-https://www.pfrda.org.in/
Phase - I On-line Examination  September 06, 2025 (Saturday)
Phase - II On-line Examination  October 06, 2025 (Monday)
Phase – III Interview  Will be intimated to candidates successful in Phase II by E-mail/SMS.

PFRDA Grade A Recruitment 2025: What is PFRDA Grade A Salary

Candidates selected finally for the Assistant Manager (Officer Grade A) posts will get as he pay scale of Officers in Grade ‘A’ is Rs. 44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4) 85850-3300(1)-89150 (17 years).
As per the notification released, presently, the gross emolument including PFRDA’s contribution towards National Pension System (NPS), Grade Allowance, Special Allowance, Special Grade Allowance, Dearness Allowance, Local Allowance, Family Allowance, Special Compensatory Allowance, Learning Allowance and Housing Allowance, etc. at the minimum of scale is approx. Rs.1,57,000/- per month.

PFRDA Grade A Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details

A total of 20 positions of Assistant Manager (Officer Grade A)are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check disciplines wise posts details given below-

General  08 
Actuarial 02 
Information Technology  02
Research (Economics)  01
Research (Statistics) 02
Actuary  02
Legal  02
Official Language (Rajbhasha)  01

PFRDA Grade A Age Limit:

A candidate must not have exceeded the age of thirty (30) years as on July 31, 2025 i.e., candidate must have been born on or after August 01,1995

PFRDA Grade A Recruitment 2025: Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for these positions are required to fulfill the postwise eligibility as mentioned in the notification. You can  go through the details of the posts wise educational qualification given below-

Disciplines  Educational Qualification 
General 

Master's Degree in any discipline or Bachelor's Degree in Law or Bachelor's Degree in Engineering
from a recognized University or ACA/ FCA from ICAI or ACS/ FCS from ICSI or ACMA/ FCMA from
ICMAI (erstwhile AICWA/ FICWA from ICWAI) or CFA from CFA Institute.

 
Actuarial

Graduation from a recognized university AND ACA/ FCA from ICAI or ACS/ FCS from ICSI or
ACMA/ FCMA from ICMAI (erstwhile AICWA/ FICWA from ICWAI) or CFA from CFA Institute.
Information Technology 

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (electrical / electronics and communication / information technology / computer science) or Masters in Computer Application or Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computers / information technology.
OR
Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering with specialization in AI and ML / Masters in Computer Application with specialization in AI and ML /B.Sc. with specialization in AI and ML/ Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computers/ information technology with specialization in AI and ML.
Research (Economics) 

Master’s Degree in Statistics/Economics/ Commerce/ Business Administration (Finance)/ Econometrics.
Research (Statistics)

Master’s Degree in Statistics/ Economics/ Commerce/ Business Administration (Finance)/
Econometrics.
Actuary  Graduation from a recognized University / Institute AND Pass or exemption in all Seven (07) 'Core Principles' subjects of the Institute of Actuaries of lndia (lAl) Examination.
Legal 

Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University/ Institute.
Official Language (Rajbhasha) 

Master's Degree in Hindi with English as one of the subjects at Bachelor's Degree level or Master's Degree in Sanskrit/ English/ Economics/ Commerce with Hindi as a subject at Bachelor's Degree level from a recognized University/ Institute.

How to Apply for PFRDA Grade A Recruitment 2025?

Interested candidates can apply online in online mode for these posts on or before August 06, 2025. You will have to follow the process given below to apply for these posts-

  • Application Registration
  • Payment of Fees
  • Uploading of Photograph
  • Uploading of Signature, Left Thumb impression and Handwriting declaration

PFRDA Assistant Manager Recruitment 2025: Exam Pattern

An online screening examination consisting of two papers will be conducted under the selection process for these posts. There will be multiple choice questions of 100 marks each will be held on a date to be declared by the concered authority. The exam will consist of four subjects including English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Test of Reasoning and General Awareness (including some questions related to Financial Sector).
Paper 2
General Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act, Economics and Pension Sector.
Information Technology, Finance and Accounts, Research (Economics), Research (Statistics), Legal andOfficial Language (Rajbhasha) Streams: Multiple choice questions on Specialised subject related to stream.

