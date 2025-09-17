PGCIL Field Supervisor Apply Online Ends Today, Register Now 1543 Field Engineer and other posts at powergrid.in

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 17, 2025, 13:21 IST

PGCIL Field Supervisor Apply Online 2025: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has released the notification for the 1543 posts of Field Engineer/ Field Supervisor and others. Candidates must apply for these posts by the end of the day, 17 September 2025 at www.powergrid.in. Get the PGCIL Field Engineer and Field Supervisor apply online link on this page.

PGCIL Field Supervisor/ Field Engineer Recruitment 2025
PGCIL Field Supervisor Apply Online 2025: The candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the Field Engineer/ Field Supervisor posts in various regions in the Northern, Eastern, Southern, Western Region and in the Odisha region can apply today, as 17 September is the last date to register. Candidates can visit the official website at www.powergrid.in to complete their registration process. Check this article to get the PGCIL apply online link, step to apply, eligibility criteria, application fee,etc.

PGCIL Field Supervisor Apply Online 2025

The PGCIL has invited the applications from eligible candidates for the 1543 posts of Field Engineer and Field Supervisor. Candidates can apply online by the end of the day.

Parameters

Details

Post Name

Field Engineer, Field Supervisor

No. of Vacancies

1,543

Conducted By

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL)

Application Mode

Online

Selection Process

Common FTE Written Test followed by Interview (only for Field Engineer posts)

Official Website

www.powergrid.in

PGCIL Apply Online 2025

Candidates can apply for the posts of PGCIL Field Engineer/ Field Supervisor by following the link given below:

PGCIL Apply online 2025

Apply Here

PGCIL Field Supervisor Application Process 2025

Candidates who wish to apply for the PGCIL Field Supervisor / Field Engineer posts can follow the simple steps given below:

  • Visit the official website- www.powergrid.in.

  • On the homepage, go to the Careers section, and click on Job Openings.

  • You will be redirected to a new page consisting of all the latest job openings under PGCIL.

  • Click on the Login and Apply link provided against Advt No. CC/03/2025.

  • It will take you to the PRAVESH- Power Grid Recruitment Portal.

  • Candidates who are already registered, can enter their mobile number and login via OTP. Those who are not registered, must register themselves first.

  • After login to your account, fill the application form with all the necessary details asked.

  • Once the application form is completely filled, review the form and pay the application fee.

  • Now submit the application form and take a printout for future reference.

PGCIL Field Supervisor Registration fee 2025

Candidates applying for the PGCIL Field Engineer/ Supervisor posts, have to pay the application fee along with the application form. The fee can be paid in online mode. The fee is non-refundable.

Posts

Application Fee

Field Engineer 

₹ 400/- 

Field Supervisor 

₹ 300/- 

