PGCIL Field Supervisor Apply Online Ends Today, Register Now 1543 Field Engineer and other posts at powergrid.in

PGCIL Field Supervisor Apply Online 2025: The candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the Field Engineer/ Field Supervisor posts in various regions in the Northern, Eastern, Southern, Western Region and in the Odisha region can apply today, as 17 September is the last date to register. Candidates can visit the official website at www.powergrid.in to complete their registration process. Check this article to get the PGCIL apply online link, step to apply, eligibility criteria, application fee,etc.

PGCIL Field Supervisor Apply Online 2025

The PGCIL has invited the applications from eligible candidates for the 1543 posts of Field Engineer and Field Supervisor. Candidates can apply online by the end of the day.