PGCIL Field Supervisor Recruitment 2023: Apply for 20 Posts Online by October 16

PGCIL Field Supervisor Recruitment 2023: The POWERGRID has released a notification for field supervisors. There are 20 vacancies in the Department of Civil and Electrical Engineering. Interested applicants should read the notification carefully and apply by October 16, 2023.

The engagement as mentioned before shall be purely on a temporary & contractual basis for 24 months initially or till the completion of projects, whichever is earlier. The actual engagement may vary depending on the requirements and status of projects.

POWERGRID requires eligible experienced personnel for its Consultancy Project- Comprehensive Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Scheme in the state of Arunachal Pradesh under the North Eastern Region.

The last date of application for the post is 16 October 2023. Interested candidates should note that Only Indian Nationals who have attained the age of 18 years or above and are registered in the Employment Exchanges of the seven states of NER i.e Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura are eligible to apply.

PGCIL Field Supervisor Recruitment 2023: Overview

The POWERGRID has announced 20 vacancies for Field Supervisor for eligible candidates from Civil and Electrical Engineering backgrounds. Interested candidates can apply for the post by 16 October 2023.

Post Name Field Supervisor Recruiting body PGCIL Mode of application Online Selection process Written test Vacancies 20 Last date of application October 16, 2023 Website powergrid.in

PGCIL Field Supervisor Recruitment Notification 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the PGCIL Field Supervisor recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 20 vacancies announced under the PGCIL Field Supervisor recruitment notification pdf 2023. Download the official notification of PGCIL Field Supervisor Recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:

PGCIL Field Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

How Many Vacancies Are Released For PGCIL Field Supervisor Recruitment 2023?

There are 20 vacancies for the post. Below are the vacancy details.

Post Name Vacancies Field Supervisor (Electrical) 18 Field Supervisor (Civil) 2 Total 20

How to Apply for PGCIL Field Supervisor Recruitment 2023?

Follow the simple steps below to apply for the post or visit: careers.powergrid.in

Step 1: Visit the official website and click on the Career section in the upper tab

Step 2: Now click on job opportunities and click on openings

Step 3: After that, find the regional opening section and click on it

Step 4: Look for North Eastern Region Recruitment

Step 5: Now click on ‘Click Here to Register/Login & Apply’ below the advertisement

Step 6: Register and apply by filling all the required credentials

Step 7: Click submit and print out for further reference.

What are the application fees for PGCIL Field Supervisor Application 2023?

Candidates who wish to apply for the PGCIL Field Supervisor Recruitment 2023 must pay an application fee of a specific amount. Candidates can pay online using a credit card, debit card, UPI, net banking, etc. The application fee for each category is listed below:

General/EWS/OBC: INR 300/-

SC/ST/ PWD/ Ex-servicemen: NIL

Eligibility Criteria for PGCIL Field Supervisor Recruitment 2023

The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the PGCIL Field Supervisor Recruitment 2023 are listed below:

Age limit Upper age limit of 29 Educational Qualification Field Supervisor (Civil): 3 years Diploma/Degree in Civil Engineering Field Supervisor (Electrical): 3 years Diploma/Degree in Electrical Engineering Field Experience Field Supervisor (Civil): one-year post-qualification experience Field Supervisor (Electrical): one-year post-qualification experience

Note: Please check the official notification linked above for detailed information on educational criteria and age limits.

What is the salary of a PGCIL Field Supervisor?

Contract personnel will be paid monthly remuneration in the pay band of ₹ 23,000-3%-1,05,000/- with initial basic pay of ₹ 23,000/- + Industrial DA + HRA + Perks @35% of basic pay. On successful completion of every year of engagement, the contract personnel will be eligible for an annual increment at the rate of 3% during the subsequent year of engagement. The increment will be given from the first day of the month subsequent to the month in which Contract personnel completes the year.