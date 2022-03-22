PGCIL POWERGRID Recruitment 2022 for Diploma Trainee, Check application form, qualification and other details here

PGCIL POWERGRID Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on powergrid.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

PGCIL POWERGRID Recruitment 2022: Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Diploma Trainee (Electrical), Ladakh Region, Diploma Trainee (Civil), Ladakh Region, and Diploma Trainee (Electrical), Kashmir Region. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 20 April 2022. The online application process for the same has bee started from today onwards. i.e. 21 March 2022 on powergrid.in. The link to the online applications is given below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 21 March 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 20 April 2022

PGCIL POWERGRID Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Diploma Trainee (Electrical), Ladakh Region - 9 Posts

Diploma Trainee (Civil), Ladakh Region - 2 Posts

Diploma Trainee (Electrical), Kashmir Region - 5 Posts

PGCIL POWERGRID Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Diploma Trainee (Electrical), Ladakh Region - 3 Years Diploma from recognized Technical Board/ Institute with minimum 70% marks for UR/EWS and pass marks for ST and Ex-SM candidates.

Diploma Trainee (Civil), Ladakh Region - 3 Years Diploma from recognized Technical Board/ Institute with

minimum 70% marks for UR candidates.

minimum 70% marks for UR candidates. Diploma Trainee (Electrical), Kashmir Region - 3 Years Diploma from recognized Technical Board/ Institute with

minimum 70% marks for UR.

PGCIL POWERGRID Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Diploma Trainee (Electrical), Ladakh Region -27 years for UR/EWS, 32 years for ST

Diploma Trainee (Civil), Ladakh Region - 27 years for UR

Diploma Trainee (Electrical), Kashmir Region -27 years for UR

PGCIL POWERGRID Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The Selection Process for respective posts consists of Written Test/ Computer Based Test only. Written Test/ Computer Based Test shall be of Objective Type of two hours duration consisting of two parts: -

Part-I consists of Professional Knowledge Test with 120 questions having specific questions of respective discipline.

Part-II consists of Supervisory Aptitude Test with 50 questions on vocabulary, verbal comprehension, quantitative

aptitude, reasoning ability, ability to determine data sufficiency, interpretation of graphs/charts/tables, numerical ability etc.

All questions carry equal marks. Wrong and multiple answers would result in negative marks of 1/4.

Download PGCIL POWERGRID Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

How to apply for PGCIL POWERGRID Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before the last date. Candidates are advised to upload the following documents while submitting online application: -