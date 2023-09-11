PGCIL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for POWERGRID 425 Diploma Trainee Posts at powergrid.in

PGCIL Recruitment 2023: The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has invited applications for 425 Diploma Trainee (Electrical/Civil/Electronics) posts. The last date to apply online is September 23. Here’s everything you need to know about POWERGRID Recruitment 2023.

PGCIL Recruitment 2023: The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, POWERGRID has issued a notification for the recruitment of Diploma Trainee (Electrical/Civil/Electronics) positions. Eligible candidates are invited to submit their applications online through the official POWERGRID website at powergrid.in. The registration process commenced on September 1 and will conclude on September 23, 2023.

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 425 vacancies for the various Diploma Trainee posts. Know all the details for POWERGRID Recruitment 2023 here.

PGCIL Recruitment 2023

POWERGRID, a ‘Maharatna’ Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power, has released the recruitment notification for the position of Diploma Trainee. The recruitment notification PDF can be accessed on the official website. Aspiring individuals who possess a diploma in the relevant discipline of Engineering are eligible to apply for the said position. Shortlisted candidates will be given a monthly salary of Rs. 27000 to Rs. 1,17,500. Go through the detailed POWERGRID Recruitment 2023 PDF to know more about it.

POWERGRID Diploma Trainee Recruitment 2023

PGCIL Diploma Trainee Recruitment 2023 Overview

All the key details pertaining to PGCIL recruitment is tabulated below.

PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Overview Conducting Body Power Grid Corporation of India Limited Exam Name PGCIL Diploma Trainee Recruitment 2023 Post Name Diploma Trainee (Electrical/Civil/Electronics) Vacancy 425 Registration Dates 1 to 23 September 2023 Selection Process Computer Based Test (CBT) Official Website powergrid.in

PGCIL Diploma Trainee Vacancies

The officials have released the vacancies for each region separately. A total of 425 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

PGCIL Diploma Trainee 2023 Vacancy Post Vacancy Diploma Trainee (Electrical) 344 Diploma Trainee (Mechanical) 68 Diploma Trainee (Civil) 13 Total POWERGRID Recruitment Vacancy 425

How to Apply For POWERGRID Diploma Trainee?

To apply for these positions, candidates should follow these steps:

Visit the official POWERGRID website at powergrid.in

Go to the 'career section' on the homepage.

Click on the 'Recruitment of Diploma Trainee

(Electrical/Civil/Electronics) for Regions and Corporate Centre 2023-24' link.

Register by providing the necessary information

Log in to your account using your registered email ID and password

Complete the application form

Pay the required application fees and submit

After submitting the PGCIL Recruitment 2023 application form, download the confirmation page.

Retain a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Fee For POWERGRID Diploma Trainee

The applicants from UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 300, whereas candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-SM/DEx-SM are exempted from paying the application fee.

PGCIL Diploma Trainee Age Limit 2023

Aspiring individuals must fulfill the POWERGRID Age limit criterion to participate in the recruitment process. Those who fail to fall within the prescribed age bracket will be disqualified from the selection process. As per the official recruitment, the upper age limit of POWERGRID Recruitment 2023 is 27 years as on September 22, 2023.

POWERGRID Diploma Trainee Qualifications

Applicants planning to apply for POWERGRID Recruitment 2023 must have completed

3 years Diploma in relevant discipline of engineering from a recognized Technical Board / Institute with a minimum of 70% marks.

Electrical (EE): Candidates possessing diploma in Electrical /Electrical (Power)/ Electrical and Electronics/ Power Systems Engineering / Power Engineering (Electrical)

Candidates possessing diploma in Electrical /Electrical (Power)/ Electrical and Electronics/ Power Systems Engineering / Power Engineering (Electrical) Electronics (EC): Applicants must possess a diploma in Electronics /Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Electrical Communication / Telecommunication Engineering.

Applicants must possess a diploma in Electronics /Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Electrical Communication / Telecommunication Engineering. Civil CE: Diploma in Civil Engineering with a minimum of 70% marks.

Interested and eligible candidates are advised to review all the instructions mentioned in the PGCIL Recruitment PDF available above before proceeding with the application forms.