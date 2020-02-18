PGIMER Admit Card 2020 out for DEO, PRO, JT, NO & Others Here @pgimer.edu.in, Check Direct Link Here

PGIMER Admit Card 2020: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) has released PGIMER DEO Grade A Admit Card 2020 on its website. Candidates applied for PGIMER Grade A Recruitment 2020 can download their admit cards through the official website of PGIMER.i.e. pgimer.edu.in.

The link for downloading admit card for Data Entry Operator (DEO) Grade-A, Public Relation Officer, Nursing Officer, Junior Technician and other posts has been activated by Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER). Candidates can download their PGIMER admit cards by following the instructions given below.

Go to the official website.

Click on the respective post which you applied for.

It will redirect you to the PGIMER admit card login page.

Candidates are required to enter application number, date of birth and click on the submit button.

The PGIMER DEO Grade A Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download PGIMER Admit Card and save for future reference.

PGIMER DEO Grade A Admit Card 2020

PGIMER Junior Technician Admit Card 2020



PGIMER Assistant Dietician Admit Card 2020



PGIMER Public Relation Officer Admit Card 2020



PGIMER Nursing Officer Admit Card 2020

This exam is being done to recruit 84 vacancies for the post of Public Health Nursing Officer, Nursing Officer, Assistant Dietician, Data Entry Operator Grade A. The selection will be on the basis of candidate’s performance in written test and interview. Candidates who will be selected in the written test will be called for further process.

Candidates can directly download PGIMER Grade A Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the above link and save it for future reference.

