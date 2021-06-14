PGIMER DEO Result 2021 Out for Data Entry Operator Post @pgimer.edu.in, Download PDF

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) has announced the Data Entry Operator Post result on its official website- pgimer.edu.in. Check details.

PGIMER DEO Result 2021: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) has declared the Data Entry Operator Post for under the project in Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health. All such candidates who have appeared in the various round of selection process for the DEO posts can check the selection list available on the official website of PGIMER.i.e.- pgimer.edu.in.

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research has uploaded the PDF of the list of short listed candidates on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Data Entry Operator Post various round as per the selection process can check the PDF.

Candidates can check the skill test performance report including Speed and Accuracy in % available on the official website. You can check the PGIMER DEO Result 2021 available on the official website of PGIMER. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for PGIMER Result 2021 for Data Entry Operator Post





How to Download: PGIMER Result 2021 for Data Entry Operator Post