PGIMER Interview Schedule 2020 Released for Faculty Posts in AIIMS, Bilaspur @pgimer.edu.in, Check Details Here

PGIMER Faculty Interview Schedule 2020: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released the Interview Schedule for the Faculty Posts under AIIMS, Bilaspur on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Faculty Posts can check the Interview Schedule details available on the official website of PGIMER -pgimer.edu.in.

As per the short notification released by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, the interview for the two phases for Faculty Posts under AIIMS Bilaspur will be held between 26.09.2020 to 01.10.2020 and 05.10.2020 to 09.10.2020.

The short notification further says," It is for the information of all concerned that due to large number of applications received for the faculty posts, it has been decided to conduct the interview/selection in a phased manner for which first phase & second phase of interview for the departments as mentioned in the Annexure ‘A’ will be held between 26.09.2020 to 01.10.2020 and 05.10.2020 to 09.10.2020."

Candidates should note that the interview for the said faculty positions of AIIMS, Bilaspur will be held in two phases where the candidates will have the option to attend the interview either physically or through virtual mode.

The candidates are required to give their option (as given in the short notification) for attending the interview either virtually or physically by using his/her e-mail id as mentioned his / her in the application form.

Candidates should note that the interview call letters to the candidates of Phase-I & II for all Departments are being sent separately through email only. Candidates are also advised to submit their PPT in the prescribed format (as per Annexure ‘C’) via email at aaorcpgi@gmail.com latest by 21.09.2020.

Candidates will have to submit the necessary documents/ clarification as mentioned against their names on or before the date of interview.

All such candidates applied for the Faculty Posts can check the Schedule of interviews for conducting Selections to faculty posts of various departments of AIIMS, Bilaspur, H.P on the official website of PGIMER. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for PGIMER Interview Schedule 2020 for Faculty Posts in AIIMS, Bilaspur



